Police, Health Workers Sent To Spread Awareness On COVID-19 Attacked In Bihar's Champaran

Amid rising coronavirus cases, locals of a village in Bihar's East Champaran blocked and attacked a medical and police team who went there to spread awareness on the deadly virus. The medical and Police team are deployed in Harsidhi village and elsewhere to urge villagers to follow lockdown guidelines and social distancing. According to SDO Dhirendra Mishra, security personnel and a health manager were injured in the attack.

"We had received complaints that people were not practising social distancing and not following the lockdown guidelines in the village. Due to this, a police team along with the medical team went there to make them aware of the infection and the dangers it posed. However, the situation turned heated,"

READ: Tej Pratap Yadav cries profusely online; says 'Miss You Papa' for jailed Lalu Prasad

Mishra told reporters here. "However, the administration team showed restraint and came out of there, meanwhile, a health manager and a bodyguard along with some other security personnel received injuries in the incident. We are keeping an eye on the situation," he added.

There have been many attacks on across India on health workers and Police amid the Covid lockdown. In a similar incident on Wednesday, health workers and Police were injured in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad when they went to a locality to take a person possibly infected with the virus.

READ: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announces door to door screening in 4 districts to detect COVID-19

Bihar, so far, has 72 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including one death, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. The recovered patients include six from Munger and five from Patna, leaving the two districts with zero active cases as of now. All cases from Munger were traced to the sole deceased patient of the state who passed away on March 21, suffering from renal failure, a day before test results showed he was also COVID-19 positive. Three hospitals in the state, one each at Patna, Bhagalpur and Gaya, have been dedicated to the treatment of coronavirus patients. Siwan district is the coronavirus hotspot in the state. It was also reported that among the 29 cases, 20 cases belong to a single family while four others have recovered.

READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates

READ: PM Modi extends Coronavirus lockdown in India till May 3

(with ANI inputs)