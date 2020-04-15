Tej Pratap Yadav Cries Profusely Online; Says 'Miss You Papa' For Jailed Lalu Prasad

Amid lockdown, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav took to Twitter and said that Bihar needs former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav at these tough times and that he is missing his father. He was seen holding a book on Lalu Prasad Yadav, called 'Gopalganj to Raisina: My Political Journey.' He wrote "Miss you papa" with six crying emojis.

Lalu is currently serving a 14-year jail term since December 2017 after being convicted in fodder scam cases. He is under treatment at the RIMS. The RJD supremo has been convicted in four fodder scam cases pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of money from Deoghar, Dumka and two cases pertaining to Chaibasa treasury. He is facing a fifth fodder scam case in a special CBI court in Ranchi pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of money from Doranda treasury.

पापा आपकी जरूरत हमें हैं और पूरे बिहार को है Miss u Papa😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/sdiOFFsxX9 — Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) April 15, 2020

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand government is seeking legal advice about releasing jailed RJD chief a on parole. The RJD chief is now admitted to a government hospital where all COVID-19 cases of Ranchi are under treatment.

"We have sought legal advice from the advocate general as we are concerned about his health," Chief Minister Hemant Soren said when asked whether his government was considering releasing the RJD supremo on parole. The RJD is an ally of the Soren-led government.

READ: As Modi govt announces Covid lockdown 2.0 guidelines, here's what's allowed and what isn't

However, earlier on April 08, following the directive of the Supreme Court to release on prisoners on parole or provide interim bail amid Covid-19, Jharkhand IG Shashi Ranjan had said that Lalu Yadav is not eligible as per the terms and conditions given by the top court.

"We held a meeting of the high-level committee to release the prisoners on parole. But those who are convicted for economic or serious offences and sentenced to over 7 years of jail cannot be released on parole."

READ: Amit Shah assures availability of essentials as India extends Covid lockdown

Coronavirus cases in Bihar

According to the state health department, 4 more Covid-19 positive cases were reported on Wednesday, taking the total to 70, 17 have recovered while one patient has died. The recovered patients include six from Munger and five from Patna, leaving the two districts with zero active cases as of now. All cases from Munger were traced to the sole deceased patient of the state who passed away on March 21, suffering from renal failure, a day before test results showed he was also COVID-19 positive. Three hospitals in the state, one each at Patna, Bhagalpur and Gaya, have been dedicated to the treatment of coronavirus patients.



READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates

Here is a district-wise list of cases in Bihar:

#BiharFightsCorona district wise cases in bihar as of 10 am on 15/4/2020. no covid-19 positive cases in last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/ZhaX20XsjL — sanjay kumar (@sanjayjavin) April 15, 2020

READ: PM Modi extends Coronavirus lockdown in India till May 3; Watch his FULL ADDRESS