Police Officer At Maha CM Uddhav's Varsha Bungalow Covid Positive; Contacts Quarantined

With Maharashtra fighting an intense battle against Covid with the highest number of cases across India, on Wednesday, Mumbai Police said that an assistant Police officer deployed near the Varsha Bungalow of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tested positive. They also said that 6 of his close contacts have been placed under quarantine.

An assistant police inspector deployed at Varsha bungalow, the official residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has tested positive for #COVID19. Her 6 close contacts have been placed under quarantine at quarantine center: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2020

On Tuesday, PTI reported that a male constable at the official residence of Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis has tested positive, quoting a civic official. A male police constable deployed at `Sagar', official residence of Devendra Fadnavis, also tested positive for COVID-19, said a senior official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

After 552 new confirmed novel coronavirus cases were reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday, the state's COVID-19 tally surged to 5,218. Moreover, 19 patients- 12 from Mumbai, three from Pune, two from Thane and one case each from Sangli and Pimpri-Chinchwad passed away in the day propelling Maharashtra's death toll to 251. 63% of the deceased individuals had high-risk co-morbidities. With 3451 cases and 151 casualties, Mumbai continues to be a major COVID-19 hotspot in the state.

In a positive development, 150 persons were discharged from hospital on Tuesday, taking the tally of recovered individuals to 722. A total of 83,111 samples have been collected so far. Presently, there are 432 active containment zones in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the state Public Health Department stressed that there was no scientific basis for a sanitation tunnel whereby disinfectants are sprayed on people. It stated that this could result in adverse consequences besides giving a false sense of security.

