Police Thwart Terror Plot In J&K, Terrorists Associated With JeM, LeT Arrested

Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Sunday informed that the Police thwarted a terror attack and arrested terrorists associated with Pakistani terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Singh briefed that Police have arrested Lashkar-e-Mustafa commander Hedayatullah Malik who became active in August 2020.

Police thwart a terror plot in J&K

In an official statement, Dilbagh said, "Police recently arrested the chiefs of Pakistani terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed’s India-based outfits - The Resistance Front and Lashkar-e-Mustafa respectively. He was also involved in looting a cash van in Sopian. Four of his associates including his wife have also been arrested. He used to work for Hizbul Mujahideen. He surrendered in 2006. He was again activated by JeM in 2019."

Lashkar-e-Mustafa commander built a network in Jammu

Singh asserted that Malik had built a network where he was bringing in weapons from Bihar and other parts of the country with the help of the Kashmiri-based students studying in Punjab. Lashkar-e-Mustafa commander was also involved in the recce of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’s office on instructions of his Pakistani handler whom he called ‘doctor’.

The DGP added, "Lashkar-e-Mustafa became active in August 2020. Police have arrested its commander Hedayatullah Malik. He was active for a long time in the terrorism-related world. He worked for long for OGW, and later on JeM’s directions, he built a local outfit. He was currently trying to make a local hideout in Jammu. He has also built a network where he was bringing in weapons from Bihar and exporting them for different terror-related works."

J&K police arrested Zahoor Ahmad Rather a terrorist affiliated with TRF (The Resistance Force) from Samba on Friday night. He is accused of killing one Police personnel in Furrah, Kulgam and three BJP workers Fida Hussain Yatoo, Umer Rashid Beigh and Umer Ramzan Hajam, at YK Pora in Kulgam last year. Zahoor was in Samba to collect weapons consignment which was to be dropped via Pakistan through a drone.

