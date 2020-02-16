'Nayak', 'Singham' Posters Put Up At Ramlila Maidan For Kejriwal's Oath Taking Ceremony

Ramlila Maidan sported multiple posters on Sunday morning before Arvind Kejriwal's oath-taking ceremony. Kejriwal took oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time.

Reel life Kejriwal?

Huge crowd gathered at Ram Leela Maidan to witness yet another historic event.



Among the many posters spotted, one was that of Anil Kapoor from the movie Nayak, where the protagonist - a common man - becomes the Chief Minister of the State and aims to remove corruption from the system. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was birthed from the Lokpal movement, which aimed at eliminating corruption from India.

Kejriwal has invited only Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the event. Justifying the decision to invite-only Delhi based politicians, Rasi said, "No Chief Minister or political leader from other States will be invited for the ceremony that is going to be specific to Delhi. Kejriwal will take the oath with the people of Delhi who have reposed their faith in his leadership."

However, the Prime Minister is unlikely to attend the ceremony since he has a planned visit to his Parliament constituency, Varanasi on Sunday. It is also unclear if the Home Minister will be attending the meeting.

The party has stated that it was a people's victory and thus only the two leaders have been invited to the swearing-in ceremony. The Directorate of Education (DoE) Board in Delhi has requested all the heads of all Delhi government schools to attend the ceremony, along with Vice-Principals, Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum Coordinators, Happiness Coordinators, and Teacher Development Coordinators are also requested to attend the ceremony.

On Sunday morning, Kejriwal invited the citizens of Delhi for his oath-taking ceremony. Referring to himself as "Son of Delhi", Kejriwal urged Delhiites to attend the ceremony. The AAP chief tweeted saying, "Delhiites, your son is going to take oath as Delhi chief minister for the third time. You must come to bless your son".

The AAP won 62 out of the 70 seat Assembly, while the remaining seats were won by the BJP.

