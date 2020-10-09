Pradeep Bhandari, at Param Bir Singh's office, dares him to answer queries in fiery video

Republic TV’s Consulting Editor and Psephologist Pradeep Bhandari had a fiery message for Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh over the fake Television Rating Points (TRP) scam. Reporting from outside Singh’s office, he asked the Commissioner to answer questions about his volte-face on India Today’s name in the First Information Report of the scam. Demanding Singh’s resignation, he sought to know by the officer had lied wearing is uniform and 'insulted the Constitution.'

Pradeep Bhandari’s fiery message for Param Bir Singh

Pradeep Bhandari said, “Time has come for Param Bir Singh to give his resignation. I am standing outside his office to make this demand. I am not afraid of anyone because he lied wearing his uniform and has insulted it."

"There is not a single mention of Republic TV in the FIR, but India Today is named thrice. When one wears a uniform, you stand with the Constitution, which teaches one to state the truth," he added.

"Secondly, the complaint had been filed in June, so questions should be raised why in October he proceeded with this complaint, that too without Republic TV’s name. This is a political conspiracy, where Param Bir Singh is standing with his political masters, and Maharashtra government. Because Republic TV and Arnab Goswami spoke about the sadhus and their lyching, and this same Param Bir Singh tried to protect them, with the court censuring him about why they had not filed the FIR appropriately and had allegations on him for the torture of a Member of Parliament. This same police did not register an FIR in the Sushant Singh Rajput case for 40 days and brought out the full force for Rhea Chakraborty," Bhandari continued.

"The nation’s Constitution is founded on the principles of truth, something Mahatma Gandhi has said. The nation walks on the principles of Gandhi and Sardar Patel and when Patel had set up the police force, he sought the support for justice, but Param Bir Singh was not pro-justice," the journalist also said.

He continued, "So why are you after a nationalist journalist? Why did you stop the investigation against India Today in 15 hours, though its name was mentioned thrice? Do you have the courage to come out and give a press conference naming India Today?"

Bhandari concluded, "This is a question, not me, but the nation is asking? I am not afraid of you because your post is temporary and someone else will take over, but I will continue to ask questions. That’s why I am waiting outside to ask you why did you mock the Constitution by lying wearing your uniform?" "That is why you tender your resignation,”he said.

#RepublicFightsBack | The time has come for Param Bir Singh to resign, because he has lied in uniform, and insulted the force: @Pradip103 is at the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office; Fire in your views and watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/hsxh32AMU5 — Republic (@republic) October 9, 2020

In the latest development, Bhandari has been summoned by Mumbai Police moments after recording this video. He has been asked to reach the Versova Police Station for his statement.

Republic TV vs Mumbai Police in Fake TRP scam

Republic TV’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami exposed Param Bir Singh’s allegations by highlighting that the FIR in the fake TRP scam had no mention of Republic TV, but had India Today named. Calling it a ‘desperate measure’, he blamed the allegations for his reportage of the Palghar lynching and Sushant Singh Rajput cases.

Moreover, an arrested employee of the company Hansa Research Group Private Limited, the company that handles Bar-O-Meter of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) has also confirmed that India Today paid money to household panels to pay money to watch their channel. An audit inquiry by BARC has confirmed the statement from Relationship Manager of Hansa Research Group Private Limited, that he had paid five families Rs 1000 each to watch India Today from November 2019 to May 2020.

In effect, the complaint over which Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had earlier on Thursday held a press conference and proceeded to claim he would investigate a TRP Scam had actually named India Today, and not Republic TV.

Here’s Arnab’s statement:

#RepublicFightsBack: The FIR and key witness in the TRP case name India Today several times, without a single mention of Republic. "Armed with facts, we will fight this at every level," roars Arnab Goswami pic.twitter.com/gkIINjEh9v — Republic (@republic) October 9, 2020

