BJP's JP Nadda & I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar Slam Congress' Attempts To Stifle Republic

Lashing out the assault on Republic Media Network's freedom by the Mumbai police, BJP chief J P Nadda, on Thursday, tweeted that such 'whimsical witch-hunts' cannot remain hidden. Commenting on Mumbai police's allegations against the network, Nadda opined the Congress' attack on press freedom has been its norm since the Emergency period in 1975. Similarly, upholding press freedom, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar too said that Congress and its allies' attempts targetting the media is unacceptable.

Centre & BJP back press freedom

If the Congress, their allies and eco-system feel their incompetence and inefficiency can be hidden by whimsical witch-hunts against media, they are mistaken. Instead, they should learn what democracy is and practice a democratic temperament. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 8, 2020

Shooting the messenger is an art the Congress, their allies and eco-system have mastered. They’ve been unapologetic about it since the Emergency.



Their assaults on @republic and trampling over media freedom will never be tolerated by the people of India. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) October 8, 2020

Free press is a defining feature of our democracy and a cherished ideal of the Constitution. Trampling on media freedom will not be tolerated by people of India.



Targeting of the media by #Congress and its allies is against all principles of democracy and is unacceptable. — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) October 8, 2020

The chief of Mumbai Police is behaving like the political wing of Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra. — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) October 8, 2020

Republic accesses FIR

On accessing the FIR which has been filed by the Mumbai police, it was found that contrary to Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's allegations naming Republic TV, the arrested Relationship manager of the Hansa Research Group Private Limite - Vishal Bhandari has named India Today and other channels to allegedly 'increase ratings'.

Two employees of Hansa- which is responsible for installing and maintaining the Bar-O-Meter of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) - Dy General Manager Nitin Deokar and Relationship Manager Vishal have been arrested in connection to the same case by the police. Bhandari has revealed that India Today and other channels instigated him and offered money to panel homes, where Bar-O-Meter is installed. As per the complainant, some persons try to increase the ratings by making panel homes watch certain channels against payment of money. He added that a manipulative TRP rating causes several advertisers to part with huge sum of money to undeserving channels.

Moreover, Deokar revealed that a person named Vinay asked Bhandari in November 2019 to approach 5 homes and ask them to watch India Today daily for two hours. As per Bhandari’s own confession to the BARC Vigilance team, Vinay paid him Rs.5000 as commission for distributing Rs.1000 among 5 panel homes. An audit inquiry by BARC confirmed that 5 households were indeed bribed to watch India Today daily for minimum two hours from November 2019 to May 2020.

Arnab issues statement

Responding to false allegations made against Republic TV by Mumbai police Commissioner Parambir Singh, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami issued a statement earlier in the day announcing that Republic TV will file a criminal defamation case against the Mumbai Police Commissioner. Arnab made it clear that BARC has not mentioned Republic TV in a single complaint. Arnab stated that such action only strengthens the resolve of everyone working at the Network to push for the truth even harder. He urged the Mumbai Police Commissioner to issue an official apology and face legal proceedings.

