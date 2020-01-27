Pradeep Bhandari Attacked On 'Lalkaar' After Calling Out Sharjeel Imam, Holds His Ground

Amid the ongoing controversy over Sharjeel Imam's shocking 'cut off Assam from India' call-to-arms, Republic Bharat's 'Lalkaar' show host Pradeep Bhandari was heckled by a panelist for calling the JNU student and former Shaheen Bagh protest organiser a 'traitor' The panelist became violent and started shouting abuses when Sharjeel Imam was called a threat to India.

Hands on collar and abuses is the price I had to pay to call Sharjeel Imam a traitor. But listen each and everyone of these Sharjeel Imam’s silent supporters. Nothing can stop me from saying that Sharjeel Imam and people like him are TRAITORS and threat to my country. pic.twitter.com/cd5GOSDc9i — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी) (@pradip103) January 27, 2020

Sharjeel Imam: 'Cut off Assam from India'

In a shocking anti-India call, a video had emerged that showed Sharjeel Imam instructing Muslims in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on 13 February to 'cut off Assam from India by blocking the railways, roads'. Lying about the detention of Assamese Muslims in the state's camps due to exclusion from NRC, Imam was seen instigating Muslims to 'use their anger productively'. Stating that this is the only way to make the Centre listen to them, he advised Muslims to do 'chakka jam' to help Assam out of its turmoil.

He added, lying outright, "Do you know what is happening to Assamese Muslims? NRC is already applied there, they have been put in detention centers. We may come to know that in 6-8 months all Bengalis have been killed - Hindu or Muslim. If we want to help Assam, then we will have to stop the way to Assam for the Indian Army and other supplies. The 'Chicken Neck ' belongs to the Muslims."

Since making the statement, Sharjeel Imam has dropped off the radar, and with multiple FIRs registered against him, over a dozen teams of the UP police have initiated a manhunt.

