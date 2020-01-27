JNU Pulls Up Sharjeel Imam For 'cut-off Assam' Call, Proctor Demands Explanation By Feb 3

Taking cognizance of JNU student Sharjeel Imam's seditious 'cut off Assam ' call, JNU proctor on Monday, has directed him to appear before the Proctorial Committee by February 3. Referring to the five complaints filed against him and the sedition case slapped against him for his comment, the administration has demanded that he come and explain his position on the issue. Sharjeel Imam is a Ph.D. scholar from JNU, studying at th Centre for Historical Studies, School of Social Sciences.

SHOCKING: Sharjeel Imam instigates, says ‘cut off Assam from India' by blocking roads

JNU admins pulls up Sharjeel Imam

Assam, Aligarh & Delhi police look for Sharjeel Imam over 'Break India' call; FIR filed

Sharjeel Imam: 'Cut off Assam from India'

In a shocking anti-India call, a video showed Sharjeel Imam instructing Muslims in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on 16 January to cut off Assam from India by blocking the railways, roads. Claiming the detention of Assamese Muslims in the state's camps due to exclusion from NRC, Imam is seen instigating Muslims to 'use their anger productively'. Stating that this is the only way to make the Centre listen to them, he advised Muslims to do 'chakka jaam' to help Assam out of its turmoil.

He added, "Do you know what is happening to Assamese Muslims? NRC is already applied there, they have been put in detention centers. We may come to know that in 6-8 months all Bengalis have been killed - Hindu or Muslim. If we want to help Assam, then we will have to stop the way to Assam for the Indian Army and other supplies. The 'Chicken Neck ' belongs to the Muslims."

Arvind Kejriwal breaks silence on Sharjeel Imam, asks Amit Shah 'Why no arrest till now?'

Police hunt for Imam

On Sunday, police from Delhi, Assam, and Aligarh have launched a manhunt to find former JNU student and Shaheen Bagh Coordination committee chief Sharjeel Imam. Moreover, Imam's home in Bihar's Jahanabad district too has been raided. To date, five complaints have been filed against Imam - 3 with the Delhi police against his inflammatory speech and one each with the Assam police and Manipur police. An FIR too has been registered against Imam charging him with sedition.

