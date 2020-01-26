BIG: BJP Alleges AAP's Collusion With Sharjeel Imam, Mocks It For Supporting 'Tukde Gang'

The Delhi unit of BJP made an explosive charge on Sunday accusing the AAP of being in cahoots with Sharjeel Imam who gave the infamous 'Break India' call. The official Twitter handle of BJP put out a video in which Imam and AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan are purportedly seen sharing the stage. In the video, they can be observed addressing a frenzied crowd. Furthermore, BJP alleged that this was proof of AAP’s support for elements seeking to challenge the unity and integrity of India.

Arvind Kejriwal’s favourite Amanatulla Khan and Sharjeel Imam sharing stage...



AAP का हाथ टुकड़े टुकड़े गैंग के साथ।#AAPBurningDelhi pic.twitter.com/jQ6OBSOUa0 — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) January 26, 2020

Smriti Irani throws a big hint

Incidentally, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani had also hinted at a link between AAP and Imam during her exclusive interaction with Republic TV on Saturday. She stated that a video had surfaced showing Imam with an AAP leader. Moreover, she also claimed that AAP instigated the miscreants who were involved in the violent clashes which broke out in Seelampur.

“AAP instigated the people who were involved in stone-pelting on the police in Seelampur. AAP leaders rushed to file their bail applications. Republic can verify this- a video of Imam along with an AAP leader has surfaced on the internet," Smriti Irani remarked.

Delhi CM ducks question on Sharjeel Imam's threat

BJP's sensational charge comes even as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal evaded the question on Imam’s ‘Break India’ call. On being asked whether he still supported the Shaheen Bagh protests, Kejriwal reiterated that the AAP was with every citizen of Delhi. Maintaining that the Delhi government desired the welfare of every person of the national capital by providing good roads, ample electricity, good medical services, and good education, Kejriwal asserted that the country would progress only due to such developments.

Arvind Kejriwal remarked, “What do you mean by even now? We are with every citizen of Delhi. We want the welfare of every citizen of Delhi. We are with Sangam Vihar, we are with Rajinder Nagar as well. We want to provide a good education to the people of Delhi. We want to provide good medical services to every citizen of Delhi. We want good roads, ample electricity and good water. The country will progress only due to this.”

