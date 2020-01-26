Yogi Govt Forms 16 Teams For Manhunt After Sharjeel Imam's 'break India' Call

A day after former JNU student and Shaheen Bagh Coordination committee chief Sharjeel Imam created controversy by issuing 'Cut off Assam from India' statement, the Uttar Pradesh government has formed 16 teams to find him. As per sources, the teams are going to Bihar, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh to search for him. Sources also informed that as per report submitted at UP Chief Minister's Office, Imam was last located within the periphery of the state in the last 96 hours. However, Police is trying to trace his location since the last 12 hours.

Sources earlier in the day reported that Assam police which was in contact with Delhi police crime branch has reached Delhi. Moreover, Aligarh police too have launched a manhunt in Bihar, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh - four teams have been sent to Delhi, two to Imam's hometown Bihar's Jahanabad district.

In yet another shocking anti-India call, a video has emerged that shows former JNUSU member and Shaheen Bagh Coordination committee chief Sharjeel Imam instructing Muslims in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on 13 February to cut off Assam from India by blocking the railways, roads. Claiming the detention of Assamese Muslims in the state's camps due to exclusion from NRC, Imam is seen instigating Muslims to 'use their anger productively'. Stating that this is the only way to make the Centre listen to them, he advised Muslims to do 'chakka jaam' to help Assam out of its turmoil.

He added, "Do you know what is happening to Assamese Muslims? NRC is already applied there, they have been put in detention centers. We may come to know that in 6-8 months all Bengalis have been killed - Hindu or Muslim. If we want to help Assam, then we will have to stop the way to Assam for the Indian Army and other supplies. The 'Chicken Neck ' belongs to the Muslims."

