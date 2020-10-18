Pradeep Bhandari Tells Param Bir Singh 'You Don't Deserve Uniform' After Republic's Expose

Republic TV's Consulting Editor Pradeep Bhandari said that Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh does not deserve the uniform as his lies against the channel were exposed after a Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) mail confirmed there was never a case against the Republic Media Network for TRP manipulation or malpractice.

Pradeep Bhandari called upon the President of India and the Department of Personnel & Training seeking disciplinary action against the Police Commissioner for the fake news-based campaign against Republic TV. Recalling his illegal custodial interrogation and confiscation of his phones under the guise of summons, Pradeep Bhandari said that Param Bir Singh violated the Court's order which granted him anticipatory bail. Earlier on Sunday, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami shared BARC's official communication which set the record straight in the TRP scam case.

#RepublicExposesParamBir | Param Bir Singh ji, I want to tell you that you don't deserve the uniform: WATCH @pradip103's message as BARC exposes Mumbai CP's lies against Republic Media Network https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/3qacJw8RcT — Republic (@republic) October 18, 2020

"Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, you do not deserve the uniform. You have lied while donning your uniform and Republic Media Network has revealed BARC's official communication which has revealed that no evidence of TRP manipulation, malpractice or illegality was found against the network. Param Bir Singh you have lied to the citizen of India in an attempt to mislead them."

Speaking about his interrogation, Bhandari said, "You made your officers lock me in a room with no food or water for 10 hours while conducting a custodial interrogation under the guise of summons. You have violated the law by seizing my phones despite the court order which granted me anticipatory bail. This proved your oppressive thinking and you may be able to twist the truth and hatch conspiracies but you will never be able to oppress the truth."

He also issued a message to all those who had backed him, as he was unable to tweet it out due to his phones having been confiscated.

As #RepublicExposesParamBir, here's a message from Pradeep Bhandari @pradip103 for those trying to reach him pic.twitter.com/U92ThwF5fb — Republic (@republic) October 18, 2020

Republic Media Network reveals BARC email

In an email to Republic Media Network CEO Vikas Khanchandani on October 17, 2020, BARC said, "if there was any disciplinary action initiated against ARG Outlier Media Private Ltd, then BARC India would have communicated the same to you along with necessary documents for your response." This email came in response to Khanchandani's email to BARC requesting it to "confirm in the public domain" that the "BARC and its vigilance team has found no infringement by Republic TV (ARG Outliers Media Pvt. Ltd)". This official communication from BARC proved that Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh accusation of the Republic TV being involved in an alleged TRP scam are false and shredded to bits the lies behind the campaign that was floated.

