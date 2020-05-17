Pradhan Lauds Part 4 Of Economic Package, Says Long-term Policy Reform Made In Coal Sector

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday lauded the fourth tranche of the economic package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. According to him, long-term policy reform has been made in the coal sector to ensure that coal is available at cheaper rates and there's more production.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, he said, "The private sector has been allowed to enter the coal sector. Both public and private sector will work towards the production of coal." He further added that for the first time in India, mining exploration is being linked to a mining lease.

Centre rolls out 8 structural reforms

The Centre announced structural reforms in eight sectors in the fourth tranche of its economic package amid the Coronavirus lockdown. The reforms introduced affect 8 sectors namely — Coal, defence production, minerals, civil aviation (Airports, Airspace Mgmt & MRO), power distribution in UTs, Space and atomic energy.

The steps include commercial mining in the coal sector, seamless exploration-cum-mining-cum-production regime in the mineral sector, corporatisation not privatisation of Ordnance Factory Board, overhauling of airspace management, making India an MRO hub and auctioning of airports, privatisation of power distribution in Union Territories, Rs. 8000 crores to revamp social infrastructure, private participation boost in space exploration and several reforms in the atomic sector.

(With ANI Inputs)