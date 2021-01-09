NCW Chief Condemns Chandramukhi Devi's Statement Over Badaun Gang-rape Victim

On Friday, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma strongly condemned the statement made by member Chandramukhi Devi over the Badaun gangrape and murder victim. Shaming the victim, the NCW member had said that,"If the woman wouldn't have gone out in the evening or if a child from the family was with her, such an incident might not have taken place.''

Sharma took to Twitter and explained that they are not aware why the NCW member made the statement and ''women have all the right to move on their will whenever and wherever they want''.

It's not @NCWIndia 's view and I strongly condemn it. https://t.co/vspd6AqZ4u — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) January 7, 2021

No I don't..I don't know how and why the member has said this but women have all the right move on their will whenever and wherever they want to. It's society and state's duty to make places safe for women. https://t.co/WlG2DWs20G — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) January 7, 2021

On Thursday, National Commission for Women member Chandramukhi Devi indulged in shaming the Badaun gangrape and murder victim. She was a part of the two-member NCW delegation that met the victim's family and investigated the spot of the incident.

Badaun gangrape and murder

A horrific case of gangrape was reported and confirmed from Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district where, as per reports a 50-year-old Anganwadi worker was sexually assaulted and left and killed in the Ughaiti area of Budaun on Sunday, but an FIR was registered on Tuesday evening after the autopsy confirmed rape and also revealed that the woman had sustained gruesome injuries all over her body.

