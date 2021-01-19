As India Defeats Australia, Prakash Javadekar, Anurag Thakur Laud 'wonderful Performance'

India created history at The Gabba on Tuesday after defeating Australia in the 4th Test thereby ending Australia's 31 Test unbeaten streak in Brisbane. Several union ministers joined the nation to congratulate Team India for the historic win.

READ | India Clinch Historic Victory Against Australia At The Gabba; Win Test Series In Nailbiter

Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change Prakash Javdekar took to Twitter to express his joy over the massive victory.

What a display of grit, determination & resilience in a test match. Wonderful performance by young team India.



This win will go down in history as one of best successful chases overseas by India.



भारतीय टीम के सभी खिलाड़ियों को इस शानदार जीत की बधाई। यह है नया भारत।#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/ojD4OZNwbA — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) January 19, 2021

READ | IND Vs AUS: Virender Sehwag's Best Tweets On Aus Vs Ind Series That Have Entertained Fans

Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur also expressed his happiness and congratulated the Indian team.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to his official Twitter handle to congratulate Team India and appreciate them for the ''remarkable energy' and 'passion'.

We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2021

READ | IND Vs AUS: Australia Unveil Brisbane Pitch, Indian Fans Back Pacers To Trump Steve Smith

READ | IND Vs AUS Live: BCCI, CA Gives MASSIVE Update On Brisbane Test After Long Standoff

India created history at the Gabba on Tuesday after defeating Australia in the 4th Test thereby ending Australia's 31 Test unbeaten streak in Brisbane. Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar went all guns blazing in the final session to help India chase down the mammoth 326-run target set by Australia. Wicketkeeper-batsmen Rishabh Pant kept the momentum going for India after Pujara's dismissal and held his nerve to get the visitors across the line. With the win at Brisbane, India now find themselves within visible distance of reaching the World Test Championships finals scheduled to be held at Lords, England.

A valiant Cheteshwar Pujara stood firm like a wall before a relentless Aussie bowling attack, facing 211 deliveries and scoring 52 runs before being dismissed. Rishabh Pant then took it upon himself to get India across the line, finishing the match with a 89-run knock laced with nine boundaries and one maximum. Washington Sundar scored a quickfire 22-run knock towards the end of the run-chase after whih Rishabh Pant finished the game in style with a boundary.

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.