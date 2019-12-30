The Debate
Prashant Kishor Calls Nitish Kumar 'face Of Bihar' & JD(U) 'bigger Party' Than BJP

General News

Political strategist Prashant Kishor claimed that CM Nitish Kumar has been the face of Bihar and that JD(U) has been the bigger party in comparison to the BJP

Bihar

JD(U) vice president and political strategist Prashant Kishor claimed that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been the face of Bihar and that his party has been the bigger party in comparison to the BJP ever since 2004. His statement comes ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, expected to be held in the last quarter of 2020.

"Nitish Kumar Ji is the face of Bihar. JD(U) has been the bigger party since 2004. In its coalition with BJP, JD(U) has also contested as the bigger party. In Vidhan Sabha elections, both in 2004 and 2009 JD(U) won more seats than BJP," Prashant Kishor said.

Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and BJP fought the 2019 Lok Sabha election together. They fought the 2010 Assembly elections together, however, they fell out of the alliance later. After BJP's defeat in Jharkhand, JD(U) has reportedly started to mount pressure on ally BJP for more seats in the upcoming elections. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP and JD(U) contested on 17 seats each out of the 40 seats and 6 seats were left for ally LJP. 

READ| Prashant Kishor waxes sarcastic after Hardeep Puri's withering 'Who is he?' remark

Bihar Assembly elections

Elaborating on the Bihar elections, Prashant Kishor asserted that JD(U) will contest on more seats than the BJP. He further added that the party "sacrificed" and contested on an equal number of seats for the general elections. Furthermore, reasoned how the JD(U) won more seats in comparison to the BJP in 2004 and 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

He said, "In no way, JDU-BJP will contest equal seats in 2020 Bihar Vidhan sabha elections. JDU will contest more seats than BJP in the election of Bihar under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. I can assure you that. In 2019 Lok sabha elections, JDU sacrificed and contested an equal number of Lok sabha seats as it was Narendra Modi's election. In Bihar, the formula of 2010 will be adopted when JDU had contested 143 seats and BJP had contested 100 seats."

"Now that LJP is also in the fray, the ratio of seat-sharing between BJP and JD(U) will be 1:1.4 or 1.3 which is more seats than the BJP. In Bihar Nitish Kumar will be the face hence JD(U) will contest more seats. Whatever seats LJP may contest, I don't know what BJP leaders are saying. Even in the 2004 and 2009 Lok Sabha elections, JD(U) used to contest 25 seats and BJP 15 seats. Even in the 2015 Vidhan sabha elections, JDU won 71 seats and BJP 54. That way, JD(U) is a bigger party and it deserves more seats," the JD(U) leader added.

READ| Prashant Kishor outlines future course of action to stop implementation of CAA & NRC

READ| Leave BJP & we'll all stand with you: Asaduddin Owaisi appeals to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

(With ANI inputs) 

 

