Prashant Kishor Questions Role Of Delhi Police, Asks 'Who Will Take Action Against Them?'

Janata Dal (United) vice president Prashant Kishor on Tuesday raised questions over the probe into the violence that broke out in the national capital on December 15. While appreciating the fact that Delhi police was investigating the people behind the violence, he referred to the alleged violence perpetrated by the police inside the Jamia Millia Islamia University. Kishor demanded that the role of the Delhi police in the Jamia violence should be investigated as well.

Read: Jamia Millia Ripple Effect: Here Are Other Universities That Staged Anti-CAA Protests

दिल्ली में हुई हिंसा में कथित तौर पर शामिल लोगों पर दिल्ली पुलिस कार्यवाही कर रही है और ये होना भी चाहिए। परन्तु जो हिंसा पुलिस ने जामिया विश्वविद्यालय के कैम्पस के अन्दर छात्रों पर किया, उनपर कार्यवाही कौन करेगा?#CAA2019 #NRC — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 17, 2019

Read: Jamia Violence: Republic TV Investigation Exposes Conspiracy, Videos Uncover Truth

The Jamia violence

People protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed with the police in New Friends Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia University leaving nearly 60 people injured. Subsequently, there were reports of students being injured and detained as the police entered the Jamia campus. In the early hours of Monday, 50 students were released by the police from the Kalkaji police station and the New Friends Colony police station. Public property such as government buses was vandalised too.

Read: SC Agrees To Hear Plea On Violence At Jamia & AMU Subject To No Further Violence

10 people detained by Delhi police

On Monday, Republic TV uncovered multiple videos that piece together what happened at the violent protests in Delhi. The videos show that a mob of men was seen targetting selectively government buses, AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan allegedly giving provocative speeches to incite violence, eyewitness accounts stating that it was the mob and not the Delhi police who had started the fire.

The Delhi police on Tuesday officially declared that 10 people had been detained in connection with the violence. None of the detained individuals are students. Students at universities across India protested against the action of Delhi police in Jamia. This included Aligarh Muslim University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Banaras Hindu University, and IIT Madras.

Read: Watch: Major Standoff At Nadwa College In Lucknow, Cops Try To Seal Gate