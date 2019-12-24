Prashant Kishor Thanks Rahul Gandhi For Anti-CAA Protest, Asks Him To Convince Cong CMs

On Tuesday, Janata Dal (United) vice president Prashant Kishor thanked former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for participating in a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. At the same time, he reminded Gandhi that state governments needed to take a position against the implementation of NRC. Kishor expressed hope that Gandhi would convince the Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states to officially announce their opposition to the NRC.

Thanks @rahulgandhi for joining citizens’ movement against #CAA_NRC. But as you know beyond public protests we also need states to say NO to #NRC to stop it.



We hope you will impress upon the CP to OFFICIALLY announce that there will be #No_NRC in the #Congress ruled states. 🙏🏼 — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 24, 2019

Rather than trying to inform me what Congress CMs have said please share the OFFICIAL statement of the Congress President announcing that there will NO NRC in Congress ruled states



I am sorry voting against CAB didn’t stop it, states saying NO to NRC will. So don’t get confused. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 24, 2019

Former Congress president slams PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi on Monday addressed the crowd at the 'Satyagraha for Unity' event organised by his party at Rajghat in the national capital. He contended that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was standing against the people of India. Gandhi accused the PM of silencing all national institutions along with the voice of the students.

Rahul Gandhi remarked, “Narendra Modiji do not be disillusioned, you are not fighting against the Congress party. It is the voice of the country which you are standing against, and if you try to silence the voice of Bharat Mata, students, press, and judiciary then the Bharat Mata will give you a befitting response." He added, "The Preamble of the Constitution which we read today is the voice of the people of India. That same voice chased away the Britisher with peace and love but without stepping back. The enemies of the country have tried their level best to silence this voice, to destroy the progress of the nation, and to shatter its economy. But the thing which our enemies did not succeed in doing is now being done by Narendra Modiji."

