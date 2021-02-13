Prashant Kishor's Ancestral House In UP's Ahirauli Partly Demolished For Widening Of NH-48

In the latest development, election strategist Prashant Kishor's ancestral house in UP's Ahirauli along National Highway 48 was bulldozed by civic officials on Friday. The boundary and door of Prashant Kishor's ancestral property were uprooted in ten minutes, as per reports while locals gathered around the spot. As per reports, the administration was constantly urging the people to vacate the land it had acquired during the widening of National Highway-84 and demolished a part of Prashant Kishor's ancestral property as a part of the same drive.

Dinesh Trivedi slams Kishor

Speaking exclusively with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Friday, ex-TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi claimed that political strategist Prashant Kishor is running TMC. He was reflecting on the reasons for his sudden resignation from the Rajya Sabha earlier in the day. Weighing in on TMC's rise to power, he expressed surprise at how a party which once struggled for finances was now able to pay the political strategist in crores. Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee is working with the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC to ensure the re-election of the party in the Assembly election due in April-May this year.

Prashant Kishor dares BJP

The election strategist of the ruling Trinamool Congress Prashant Kishor had challenged BJP leaders to say on record that they will quit their positions if the party fails to get 200 seats. He also clarified that if the saffron party does any better than what he has predicted, he would 'quit his work'. Prashant Kishor earlier had said that BJP in Bengal polls will not "cross double-digits". In what seemed to be a challenge to the saffron party, Prashant Kishor said that if his analysis is proved wrong, he would "quit the space" and asked for people to 'save this tweet'. Notably in 2016, out of the 293 seats, BJP had won 3 seats, Congress won 44, CPM won 26 seats. This is also the first time Prashant Kishor has broken his silence amid the massive and high-pitched political developments in Bengal.

"BJP will struggle to cross double digits and will get less than 100 seats in West Bengal. Will quit my work if they do," Kishor told PTI, reiterating his assessment.

