In Tamil Nadu, Community Certificates For Kids Of Intercaste Marriage As Per Parents' Wish

In the latest development, the Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes & Minorities welfare department (BCC) department in Tamil Nadu has announced that children born out of inter-caste marriages will be given community certificates as per the declaration made by the parents. As per the BCC department's latest order, children born out of a marriage between parents of two different castes will get the appropriate community certificates issued by the Revenue authorities based on what their parents declare.

The government order states that the government had received various requests to issue community certificates to children born out of inter-caste marriages based on the caste of either the father or the mother. The newly issued order directed the authorities to issue the certificates to children belonging to BC, MBC, OBC, SC, ST, and Denotified communities according to the eligibility by virtue of belonging to such a caste.

It is pertinent to point out that the newly issued GO by the AIADMK-led Tamil Nadu government comes ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled to take place later this year. The order also comes amid the demand for internal reservation for the Vanniyar community in the MBC quota spearheaded by AIADMK ally PMK. Despite representatives of the PMK meeting AIADMK ministers to discuss the issue, nothing concrete has emerged in the matter so far. PMK supremo Dr. Ramadoss had warned of retaliation over TN CM EPS' negligence in the matter and warned of taking a 'political action', indicating that a decisive call will be made on its alliance with the ruling party ahead of the polls.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021

The two warring factions in AIADMK - of Deputy CM O Pannerselvam (OPS) and CM E Palaniswamy (EPS), reconciled after the party named incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. With AIADMK announcing it will continue its national alliance with BJP, the saffron party is yet to officially announce its state-level alliance. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.

