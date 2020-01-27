Odisha: Doctors Stationed At Bhubaneswar Airport For Possible Coronavirus Cases

While India continued to step up its safety measures against the deadly Coronavirus, director of Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar, VV Rao on Monday announced the deployment of doctors at the airport to investigate possible cases of coronavirus found in passengers arriving from China.

Summarising his plan of action Rao said the screening for coronavirus had begun and as per the directions of the state government, a host of doctors along with supporting staff were stationed at the airport. He also said that the team was equipped to handle any adversity. He further said that any complaint from passengers regarding a sore throat or running nose would be immediately communicated to the immigration department and the concerned doctors who would then make necessary arrangements to put them in isolated rooms or send them to the hospital.

READ l Suspected Coronavirus Patient Quarantined In Patna Hospital, Says 'being Forcibly Treated'

What is Coronavirus?

A coronavirus is a kind of virus that causes an infection in the nose, sinuses, or upper throat. In January 2020, the World Health Organization identified a new type: 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in China. By late January, there were around 2,800 confirmed cases in China and a death count now stands at 80.

Precautionary measures taken

While deadly virus ransacked lives in China, its possible spread in the neighbouring country of India made the Indian authorities gear up their safety measures. While two people returning to Mumbai from China were kept under observation at Kasturba hospital for possible exposure to the coronavirus, another person from Kochi was also admitted to Kalamassery medical college on Friday under the suspicion that he had contracted coronavirus as he recently travelled to China.

READ l Coronavirus: Two More People Suspected To Be Infected In Nepal

As per the statement of the Health Ministry while travel advisories have been sent to adjoining countries including China to spread information about the disease globally, seven airports in India have also been on the lookout for passengers with the infected virus. On the directions of the Health Ministry, thermal health screening of passengers arriving from China and Hong Kong is also being conducted in seven airports namely Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Cochin and Delhi.

READ l Britain In Talks With International Partners Over Coronavirus Outbreak In China