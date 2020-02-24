"Taj Mahal Inspires Awe...": Here's What US President Donald Trump Wrote In The Guest Book

US President Donald Trump penned a heartfelt note in the visitor's book at the Taj Mahal in Agra on Monday. Trump, who is on a 2-day visit to India, visited the Taj Mahal along with First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner. In the visitor's book at the Taj Mahal, President Trump wrote:

"The Taj Mahal inspires awe, a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you, India"

US President Donald Trump's message in the visitor's book at the Taj Mahal- "Taj Mahal inspires awe, a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you, India". pic.twitter.com/QtD87OeiYk — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

The Trumps were received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel at the Kheria airport upon their arrival from Ahmedabad. The US President and First Lady strolled in the gardens and courtyard of the Taj Mahal and admired the monument, stopping to take many pictures.

The couple was accompanied by a government official who acquainted them with the story of the Taj. Ivanka Trump along with Jared Kushner also arrived to visit the monument and took several photographs at the seventh wonder of the world. Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump shortened their visit to the Taj Mahal to 35 minutes, though they appeared to get a good look around. They were initially scheduled to spend just one hour in Agra. From there, the Trumps headed to the national capital.

Agra welcomes the Trumps

Donald Trump’s convoy's route from the airport to the Taj Mahal was about 13 km and it was dotted by thousands of artists who welcomed them with special performances. Over 3,000 artists performed at 16 different points and 21 stages were built to showcase the culture of the state.

Massive billboards greeting the US President and reflecting the bonhomie between him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were put up in Agra along the road. Cutouts of Trump and PM Modi were also placed under pillars and lamp posts leading to the east gate of Taj Mahal from where Donald Trump and Melania Trump entered.

On their way, the Trump family received a souvenir called 'Tofaye Taj', which includes various gifts and also a silver key that symbolizes doors opened for Donald Trump in the Taj Mahal.

