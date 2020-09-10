President Kovind Accepts Letter Of Credence From Singapore's High Commissioner Simon Wong

President Ram Nath Kovind in a virtual ceremony on September 10 accepted a Letter of Credence from the High Commissioner of the Republic of Singapore Simon Wong Wie Kuen. President Kovind conveyed his warm wishes to Simon Wong on his appointment as High Commissioner to India. Kovind also congratulated the Singapore government on the successful conduct of the general elections in the country recently which saw the ruling People's Action Party secure its 15th consecutive term.

President Kovind received credentials from Mr Simon Wong Wie Kuen, High Commissioner of Singapore, through video conference today. pic.twitter.com/baRyT5zgb7 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 10, 2020

Kovind while acknowledging strong bilateral relations between India and Singapore thanked the Singaporean government for its support to New Delhi at multi-lateral forums, including the UN Security Council. Kovind also noted that mutual cooperation during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic has further strengthened the existing ties of friendship and trust between both countries. Singapore in May allowed the Indian government to repatriate its citizens from the country and vice versa.

India-Singapore relations

Singapore and India enjoy strong and friendly bilateral relations with extensive cultural and economic ties. More than 5,00,000 people of Indian-origin currently reside in Singapore. India sees Singapore as an important trading post that can provide it access to the Far East, while the latter sees New Delhi as a counterbalance to Beijing. Singapore supported India's bid to become a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and also supported the country during its wars against neighbouring Pakistan.

