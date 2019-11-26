President Kovind Highlights India's 'proud Achievement' In Speech To Mark Consitution Day

As the country celebrates Constitution Day also known as Samvidhan Diwas, President of India Ram Nath Kovind addressing the Members of Parliament in the Central Hall stated that rights and duties are two sides of the same coin and asserted there is a need to fulfil duties in a manner that rights get protected. The President's address was to mark 70th anniversary of the adoption of Constitution Day, Kovind said the Constitution forms the basis of the largest democracy in the world. President Kovind added that India's practice of democracy is hailed all over the world and 78 women getting elected to the 17th Lok Sabha was "proud achievement" for democracy.

'Constitutional Morality'

The President said drafting committee of the Constituent Assembly, under the chairmanship of Bhimrao Ambedkar, displayed unparalleled prudence, honesty, grit and diligence and gave final shape to the Constitution.

"While delivering his last speech in the Constituent Assembly on November 25, 1949, Dr Ambedkar said the success of the Constitution would depend upon the conduct of the people of India and the political parties," the President added.

Kovind further stated Ambedkar while underlining the importance of 'Constitutional Morality', emphasised that the essence of 'Constitutional Morality' was to regard the Constitution as supreme and to follow the constitutionally mandated procedures regardless of any ideological differences.

The President added, "The rights and duties are two sides of the same coin." President Kovind highlighted the election of 78 women members to 17th Lok Sabha, which is the highest number of women members ever elected to this house, stated that it was a glorious achievement for our democracy.

"Today, all the members of the Standing Committee of Parliament on Empowerment of Women are women. This signifies an important social and political change reflective of a bright future."

The Indian Constitution is the supreme law in India

The Samvidhan or the Indian Constitution is the supreme law in India, and it lays down the framework to uphold the structures, duties, political codes, procedures and powers to be followed by various bodies and institutions in the country. The Constitution also dictates the directive principles, fundamental rights and duties of Indian citizens. The Constitution, drafted by a Constituent Assembly and not a Parliamentary Assembly, is the longest written constitution in the world. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chairman of the Constitution drafting committee, is also called its chief architect. The Indian Constitution mentions that India is a Secular, Sovereign, Socialist, Democratic Republic. It also provides fundamental rights, equality, liberty, and justice to citizens. The original copy of the Constitution is preserved in a helium-case in the Parliament House in New Delhi. The words ‘secular’ and ‘socialist’ were added to the Constitution in the year 1976 post the emergency.

