President Ram Nath Kovind spoke at the Bihar Legislative Assembly's centennial celebrations in Patna on Thursday, October 21. He spoke that he is 'proud' of Bihar being the "land of the world's first democracy". On the occasion, he laid the foundation stone for Shatabdi Smriti Stambh and planted a Mahabodhi Tree sapling at the Bihar Legislative Assembly grounds. The President, speaking on the occasion, remarked that the centennial year of the Bihar Legislative Assembly is a celebration of democracy.

The President, commenting about Bihar's contribution to democracy, stated that he is glad that Bihar was the birthplace of democracy. The early republics of the world learned knowledge and compassion from Lord Buddha. Lord Buddha also established the norms of 'Sanghas' based on the democratic structure of those republics. According to a statement from the President's Secretariat, Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar made it clear in his last speech in the Constituent Assembly that many of the rules of the Buddhist Sanghas continue to exist even in the current parliamentary system.

President Kovind at Bihar Legislative Assembly celebrations calls Bihar "land of the world's first democracy"

President Kovind said that on this land, world-class education centres like Nalanda, Vikramshila, and Odantapuri, scientists like Aryabhata, politicians like Chanakya, and other notable personalities developed a wonderful tradition that made the entire country proud. He stated that the people of Bihar have a rich history, and it is now up to them to continue it. When the Constituent Assembly was creating the new chapter of our modern democracy, the personalities of Bihar played a crucial part, the President said, referring to the contributions made by the people of Bihar in the formation of the Constitution of India.

President Ram Nath Kovind graced the centenary celebrations of Bihar Legislative Assembly and addressed the members of Bihar Legislature in Patna.



Details: https://t.co/kQQDYqocFd pic.twitter.com/B6hfZpWf4m — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 21, 2021

President Kovind says ban of liquor in the state is to improve public health in state

President Kovind said that Governor Sinha had emphasised in his address to the Legislative Assembly in 1921 that there should be a clear policy prohibiting the production and sale of intoxicating substances or liquor. The role of the state to improve public health is clearly stated in our Constitution under the 'Directive Principles of State Policy.' This obligation also involves the prohibition of the drinking of alcoholic beverages and other harmful substances to one's health.

President Ram Nath Kovind calls upon MLA's to help make Bihar top state for 'Human Development' by 2047

The Bihar Legislative Assembly has taken a very good step in the interest of public health and society, especially in the favour of women from weaker sections, by giving this Constitutional Article the status of law based on Gandhiji's principles, according to the President's Secretariat in a statement. The President said that the people of Bihar believe themselves to be the builders of their own destiny while speaking to members of the Bihar Legislature. With their conduct and efforts, all MLAs should attempt to make the people's ambitions a reality, according to the President.

He mentioned that members of the Bihar Legislature had launched a Sankalp Abhiyan to help develop a state free of social ills that are blessed and respected. He wished that all MLAs would put the House's decisions into action and work tirelessly to make Bihar a well-educated, well-cultured, and well-developed state. He claimed that if such efforts are made, Bihar will be able to become a top state in terms of 'Human Development' by 2047, the centennial year of India's independence. In this way, the celebrations of the State Legislature's centennial will be important in the true sense.

मेरी यह कामना है कि आप सभी विधायक-गण आज इस सदन में लिए गए संकल्पों को कार्यान्वित करें तथा बिहार को एक सुशिक्षित, सुसंस्कारित और सुविकसित राज्य के रूप में प्रतिष्ठित करने के लिए निरंतर प्रयत्नशील बने रहें। pic.twitter.com/FQeB6XZOZK — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 21, 2021

With inputs from ANI

IMAGE: PTI