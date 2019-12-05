Prez Kovind: Nursing Institutions Can Consider Developing Training Plans For Care-givers

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday attended the National Florence Nightingale Awards and honoured 36 nurses for their outstanding contribution in the field of health care. During the event, President Kovind extensively spoke on the importance of healthcare and the change in lifestyle. President Kovind also highlighted the demand for professional caregivers in the country.

Importance of training courses for caregivers

President Kovind mentioned that there is a rise in demand for professional caregivers in the country and healthcare institutions should consider developing short-term training courses for them. The change in lifestyle has raised the demand for professional caregivers and healthcare institutions should cater to them, the President said.

"In India, families take care of our elders in their old age. However, with changing lifestyles the demand for professional caregivers to take care of the elderly is on the rise. These care-givers, who need not be trained nurses, would certainly benefit from basic training in geriatric care. Our nursing training institutions can consider developing short training programs for such care-givers," Mr Kovind added.

Mr Kovind also urged those states that are yet to adopt and implement the Ayushman Bharat programme to do so at the earliest. The president also highlighted the importance of Ayushman Bharat initiative and pointed out that more than 64 lakh beneficiaries have been admitted for treatment under the programme and more than 20 thousand hospitals have been empanelled.

The President of India congratulated the 36 nurses who were conferred with the prestigious award. Mr President also acknowledged the sacrifice of Late Mrs Lini Puthuserry, who lost her life in May last year during the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala while taking care of patients. Late Mrs Lini Puthuserry was honoured posthumously for her unsurpassed dedication during the outbreak.

The National Florence Nightingale Awards are given to nursing professionals for their meritorious services. The award is named after Florence Nightingale and was instituted by the Health ministry in 1973. The award carries Rs 50,000 cash, a certificate, a citation certificate and a medal.

(with PTI inputs)