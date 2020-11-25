President Kovind Visits Tirumala, Offers Prayers At Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple

President Ram Nath Kovind offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, November 24. Taking to Twitter, the President's office informed of his visit. The official handle also shared a picture of President Kovind worshiping at the temple along with his wife. After offering his prayers, President Kovind was presented with a painting as a token of appreciation by the temple priests.

President Kovind offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/fZjdcWL30p — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 24, 2020

President Kovind offers prayers at Sri Venkateswara

According to a statement released by Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday boarded the inaugural Air India One-B777 flight to Chennai for his visit to the Venkateshwara Swamy Temple.

President Kovind boards the Air India One- B777 aircraft for inaugural flight to Chennai. The President will be visiting Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh to offer prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple. pic.twitter.com/R4hqJQnhTF — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 24, 2020

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harishandanand and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy welcomed President Kovind at the Tirupati airport.

President Kovind commends Air India and IAF

While boarding the new aircraft, Ram Nath Kovind commended the pilots, crew members and the entire team of Air India and Indian Air Force (IAF) for operating the state-of-the-art aircraft and facilitating VVIP movements.

The President commends the pilots, crew members and the entire team of @airindiain and @IAF_MCC for operating the state-of-the-art aircrafts and facilitating VVIP movements within India and on state visits abroad. pic.twitter.com/wOV2afBHaa — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 24, 2020

Speaking further about President Kovind's boarding the first flight of the Air India One-B777, Press Secretary to the President Ajay Kumar Singh said, "This is the first flight of the Air India One - B777 aircraft with the Head of State on board. The custom-made aircraft is fuel-efficient and has longer range than the B747-400 that are deployed for similar VVIP operations. The aircraft has state-of-art interiors with reduced noise levels."

Air India One-B777 aircraft

The two VVIP aircraft Air India One had arrived in India recently. These aircraft are equipped with advanced and secured communication system that enables audio and video communication functions mid-air without any worries of hacking or being taped. These recently arrived VVIP aircraft B-777 is a replacement of wide-body aircraft Boeing B-747 jumbo aircraft whose call sign is Air India One. This new Boeing also comes with advanced defence systems.

