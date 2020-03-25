IMPORTANT: Print & Electronic Media Allowed To Operate During 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the country will be in a lockdown for three weeks effective midnight. In an address to the country, PM Modi stated that in order to break the contact chain and stop the transmission of Coronavirus, it is important to stay at home and not venture out. Highlighting the dangers of venturing out, PM Modi warned the citizens that families will be devastated forever if the necessary precautions are not taken. He admitted that the country will be facing severe economic setbacks, but the lockdown is absolutely necessary.

Three-week lockdown

He said, "As per health experts, a period of at least 21 days is extremely critical to break the infection chain of Coronavirus. If the situation is not handled in these 21 days, the country and your family could go back 21 years. If the situation is not handled in these 21 days, several families will get devastated forever. Hence, you must forget what going out means for the next 21 days. Stay inside your home, stay inside your home, and do just one thing- stay inside your home."

India has reported more than 550 cases of coronavirus with 11 people losing their lives.

During the lockdown, essential services, including print and electronic media will function regularly. As per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs shortly after PM's speech, print and electronic media will continue to function. Section 4 (c) of the circular issued on Tuesday evening states that the media will continue to function.

Here is the entire order:

