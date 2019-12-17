Prithviraj Chavan Slams Fadnavis, Says BJP 'trying To Hide Their Failures'

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Tuesday, December 17, slammed the Devendra Fadnavis-led Opposition government over their accusations of Maha Vikas Aghadi betraying the farmers. Chavan said, "Today was just the first day of starting the governmental functioning properly. The party still needs to form the ministerial composition. How many years did the Devendra Fadnavis government have? What did they do in the five years? What have they done except for writing letters to the Centre? So, does that government has a moral right to create a ruckus? It is just the first day."

Slamming the BJP, he further said, "They are just trying to murder democracy. If they had put forth their views and opinions peacefully, then the government would have heard them. Since the moment the government was formed, it has been trying to find a way to solve the farmers' issues."

'Trying to hide their failures'

The BJP reminded Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of his own previous demand of providing Rs 25,000 per hectare assistance to farmers affected by unseasonal rains. To this, the Congress leader said, "The Devendra Fadnavis government has revealed all the treasury. Today, Maharashtra is in debt of Rs 4,71,000 crore. Along with it, there is a debt of Rs 2 lakh which was taken from the corporation. So, in total, the state is in debt of Rs 6.71 lakh crore. This is why the Fadnavis government should discuss to see how much funding is available."

He further said, "The Central Government has received several letters demanding Rs 14,000 crore for the State of Maharashtra. Devendra Fadnavis government has put the state in so much debt which no one has seen ever in history. What rights do they have to ask us? They should give us some time to work on it. They have put forth their political point. They are trying to create a ruckus and blame us to hide their failures in the last five years."

Devendra Fadnavis slams Maha Vikas Aghadi

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday while addressing the media in Nagpur, claimed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had betrayed the farmers. He referred to the promise made by the Shiv Sena to pay each distressed farmer Rs.25,000 per hectare. He also accused the Uddhav Thackeray-led government of blaming the Centre to hide its own failures. Moreover, he mentioned that Finance Minister Jayant Patil’s response to providing relief to the farmers was unsatisfactory.

