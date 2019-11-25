Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes A Jibe At Relief For Ajit Pawar, Claims 'shamelessness Exposed'

Shiv Sena deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi hit out at BJP over the partial relief granted to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the irrigation scam investigation. Hinting that the decision was politically motivated, she said that everyone now understood why Ajit Pawar decided to ally with BJP. Taking a jibe at the Deputy CM, she contended that there was no need for him to seek bail. Slamming the BJP for its “shamelessness to be in power”, she alleged that Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis's first decision after taking charge was to facilitate a clean chit to Ajit Pawar.

वाह वाह सत्ता का खेल,

अब पता चल क्यूँ हुआ ये मेल

जाँच हुई फेल

ना लेनी पड़ेगी कोई बेल



Cases closed, corruption charges dropped, shamelessness to be in power exposed #MahaDeceit pic.twitter.com/dBELS9qgAA — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) November 25, 2019

From never, never, never to forever, forever, forever. Temporary CM signing his first order to grant clean chit for his temporary deputy? #MahaDeceit pic.twitter.com/gbRto2Ub3E — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) November 25, 2019

Maharashtra ACB irrigation scam probe

Earlier, in the day, there was minor relief for Ajit Pawar as the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) closed the investigation in 9 open inquiries related to the irrigation scam. The agency is going through 3,000 tenders that were sanctioned by Ajit Pawar and his party colleague Sunil Tatkare. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the ACB chief clarified that no clean chit had been issued to the Maharashtra Deputy CM. As the High Court is monitoring the investigation in the multi-crore irrigation scam, the ACB will soon place a status report to the court. One of the first actions taken by Fadnavis after becoming Chief Minister in 2014 was to sanction an investigation into Ajit Pawar's alleged role in the irrigation scam.

Government formation

Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12. Hectic parlays had been going on in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the State. However, Ajit Pawar's decision to ally with the BJP stumped the opposition. While Ajit Pawar claimed that he was still in the party and the NCP had joined hands to form the government with BJP, party chief Sharad Pawar dismissed this assertion. Maintaining that there was no question of forming an alliance with BJP, Pawar alleged that his nephew had made a false statement to confuse the people. NCP leaders have been making attempts to convince Ajit Pawar to return to the Sharad Pawar camp.

