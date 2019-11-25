SENSATIONAL: Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena To Parade All 162 MLAs; Invite Maharashtra Governor

In a massive announcement, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has claimed that all the 162 MLAs of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP were together and would make an appearance at the Grand Hyatt hotel on Monday evening. He invited the Governor to come and ascertain the number for himself. Currently, the NCP MLAs have been staying in this hotel. Earlier in the day, Eknath Shinde, Jayant Patil, and Balasaheb Thorat- the legislative party leaders of Sena, NCP, and Congress respectively submitted a letter to the Maharashtra Governor indicating that they should be called to form the government if the BJP government failed to prove its majority on the floor of the Assembly. On the other hand, the Supreme Court is set to pass an order regarding the floor test on Tuesday at 10.30 am.

Read: Here's What Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Said At His Victory Rally

We are all one and together , watch our 162 together for the first time at grand Hyatt at 7 pm , come and watch yourself @maha_governor pic.twitter.com/hUSS4KoS7B — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 25, 2019

Read: Sharad Pawar Dithers On Expelling Ajit Pawar From NCP, Says 'To Be Decided By The Party'

Cracks in NCP?

Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on November 23. While the BJP claims that the entire NCP legislative party has consented to be a part of the government, the NCP supremo made it clear that he did not endorse the decision of Ajit Pawar. This was followed by more contradictory statements. While Ajit Pawar claimed that he was still in the party and the NCP had joined hands to form the government with BJP, party chief Sharad Pawar dismissed this assertion. Maintaining that there was no question of forming an alliance with BJP, Pawar alleged that his nephew had made a false statement to confuse the people. NCP leaders have been making attempts to convince Ajit Pawar to return to the Sharad Pawar camp.

Read: NCP Sacks Ajit Pawar As Legislative Party Leader; Jayant Patil Replaces Him

Government formation efforts

Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12. Hectic parlays had been going on in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the State. Sources also indicated that a formula had been worked out whereby the Sena would get the CM’s post for five years. On Wednesday, November 20, Congress President reportedly gave the green signal for the formation of an alliance with Shiv Sena.

Read: Supreme Court Holds Marathon Maharashtra Hearing; Reserves Order After Pitched Arguments