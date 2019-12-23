Priyanka Gandhi Calls Youth To Protest Against BJP's 'divide And Rule' Politics

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called on the youth of the country to join her at 3 pm at Raj Ghat in order to be a part of the 'Constitution text' and reinforce the 'shared relationship and a shared dream' of the people. The Congress party will be holding a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. In a tweet on Monday morning, the General Secretary of the INC called for protecting the country from the 'divide and rule politics'.

READ: Jharkhand Assembly Poll Results: JMM+ Leads; BJP In Talks With JVM's Babulal Marandi

ये देश एक साझा रिश्ता है, साझा ख़्वाब है। इस मिट्टी को हमने मेहनतों के रंग से सींचा है। संविधान हमारी शक्ति है।



देश को फूट डालो और राज करो की राजनीति से बचाना है। आइए आज दोपहर 3 बजे से बापू की समाधि राजघाट पर मेरे साथ संविधान पाठ का हिस्सा बनिए। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 23, 2019

Congress wakes up

Earlier in the day, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi also tweeted and called on the public, especially the youth to stand up against the hatred. Taking a subtle dig at PM Narendra Modi, he said that it is not enough to "feel India" and that the youth should "show that you are Indian."

The protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act started since the time it was still being debated in the Parliament and the resentment spread from North East India to the rest of the country, leading to severe clashes between the police and the citizens. The Congress party members have supported the protests in regions, but the 'high command' of the Congress party has not been a big part of the protests. Priyanka Gandhi has held dharnas but that did not drive any momentum, whereas Rahul Gandhi was yet again outside the country throughout the week.

Dear Students & Youth of 🇮🇳,



It’s not good enough just to feel 🇮🇳. At times like these it’s critical to show that you’re 🇮🇳 & won’t allow 🇮🇳 to be destroyed by hatred.



Join me today at 3 PM at Raj Ghat, to protest against the hate & violence unleashed on India by Modi-Shah. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 23, 2019

READ: Mayawati Anguished Over Violent Anti-CAA Protests, Demands Release Of 'innocents' Arrested

The protests have turned violent in multiple regions across the country, especially in Uttar Pradesh, where multiple deaths have been reported and multiple security personnel have suffered injuries as well. The protests have also led to the suspension of internet and cellular services in the national capital and imposition of Section 144 to maintain law and order.

READ: Madras HC Directs Police To Videograph DMK Anti-CAA Rally

On Monday, Congress' Tamil Nadu partner, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) had decided to hold a massive rally along with it's regional alliances against the CAA. The rally has also seen the participation of former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram and MDMK Chief Vaiko. Although the DMK received permission from the Madras High Court late on Sunday evening, the turnout has been huge.

READ: Abhishek Singhvi Slams PM Modi, BJP For Using "victim Card" Amid CAA Row