Hyderabad Horror: Telangana Guv Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan To Meet Victim's Family

Governor of Telangana Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, on Saturday, November 30, will be meeting the family members of 27-year-old Hyderabad veterinary doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered in Ranga Reddy district in the state. Meanwhile, members of the National Commission for Women (NCW) reportedly visited the victim's family at their residence earlier. In another development, the Shadnagar Bar Association of a local court on Saturday, November 30 said that they will not extend any legal support to the four rape accused.

Governor of Telangana, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (in file pic), to later today meet the family of the woman veterinarian who was allegedly raped and murdered in Hyderabad. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/zmQgUU98Ba — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019

All 4 accused arrested

Meanwhile, the police have arrested the four accused involved in the case - Mohammed Areed, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu. Sources also report that the police investigation revealed that the victim's clothes and several liquor bottles were found close to the Shamshabad toll gate. Sources revealed that the victim's scooter was found 10 km away and charred body about 25 km away from the site. Moreover, sources report that the victim had sustained 70% burn injuries after she was allegedly wrapped in a kerosene-doused blanket and set ablaze. The National Commission for Women too have taken suo-moto cognisance of the issue. Telangana CM, however, is yet to make a comment on this incident.

What is the case?

Police found the burnt body of the victim, who used to work as an assistant veterinarian at a State-run hospital under a culvert in Hyderabad after noticed by passersby. Members of the victim's family had reportedly filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10:20 pm on Wednesday, November 27. Police said she had gone to the hospital after she parked her two-wheeler near Shamshabad toll plaza and took a shared cab. The victim's sister said the victim had called her saying that she felt scared of a lorry driver.

Soon after the victim's sister called her again at 9:44 pm, the victim's phone was switched off. The body was found near the culvert on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway, which is around 25 km from the toll plaza where she was last seen, police said. Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said ten teams have been formed to crack the case. He said police were verifying CCTV footage and suspect involvement of least two persons behind the woman’s disappearance.

