Pro-Khalistan Outfit SFJ's June 17 Letter To China Seeking 'help' Against India Surfaces

In a recent development, a letter penned by radical pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) to China seeking help 'against' India has come to light amid the alleged role of Khalistani elements in the ongoing farmers' protests. In a letter addressed to Chinese premier Xi Jinping on June 17, the radical pro-Khalistani outfit 'condemned the Modi government's violence against China' and 'emphatised with the people of China as their land & resources were under Indian occupation'. SFJ's letter to China was penned in the aftermath of the violent face-off between the Indian Army and the PLA soldiers at Galwan Valley on June 15. The letter written by SFJ to China exposes the radical pro-Khalistani outfit's repeated attempts to set a false narrative against India.

Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) have been actively involved in hijacking the ongoing farmers' protests and recently protested outside Indian Missions in US, Canada, UK and Europe to 'stand in solidarity' with the protesting farmers of Punjab. The radical outfit wrote to EAM S Jaishankar and MoS Muraleedharan declaring their support for the Bharat Bandh called on December 8 and alleged that the Indian government was 'unabashedly suppressing and gagging the protesting, criticizing and dissenting voices, with impunity'. Last week, the SFJ offered $1 million to farmers who were injured or whose tractors were damaged in the farmers' protests.

NIA chargesheets 16 Khalistani terrorists

In a major crackdown on Khalistan terror outfits, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday, has filed a charge sheet against 16 foreign-based Khalistani supporters for the 2020 referendum by banned outfit - Sikhs For Justice (SFJ). The charge-sheeted accused include - US residents Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Avtar Singh Pannun, Harpreet Singh, and several UK and Canadian residents - Paramjit Singh, Kulwant Singh Mothada. This comes months after the NIA raided Paramjit Singh Pamma's home in Punjab's Mohali.

What is SFJ?

As per reports, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) which was formed in 2007, seeks a separate homeland for Sikhs — a “Khalistan” in Punjab. Its legal adviser - Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had launched ‘Referendum 2020’, which seeks to “liberate Punjab from Indian occupation”. SFJ has announced to hold polling for the referendum in November 2020 which it has planned to hold in Punjab along with major cities of North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Kenya and the Middle Eastern Countries.” India has banned SFJ in 2019 in India, as it continues to operate from the US since 2007.

