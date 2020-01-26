Republic Day: UP CM Calls For 'commitment To Achieving Goals Of Great Patriots'

On the occasion of the 71st Republic Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended warm wishes to fellow Indians. His tweet in Hindi roughly translates to: " Happy Republic Day to all of you. Republic Day commemorates the sacrifices of freedom fighters and also makes us conscious of constitutional duties. This day provides us an opportunity to contemplate and be committed to achieving the dreams and goals of great patriots."

आप सबको गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभकामनाएं।



गणतंत्र दिवस स्वाधीनता सेनानियों के बलिदान का स्मरण कराने के साथ ही संवैधानिक कर्तव्यों के प्रति सचेत भी करता है।यह राष्ट्रीय पर्व आत्मचिंतन करने व महान देशभक्तों के सपनों एवं लक्ष्यों की प्राप्ति के लिए प्रतिबद्ध होने का अवसर प्रदान करता है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 26, 2020

Greetings poured in from all corners. Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh were among the many to extend greetings on Republic Day.

Wishing everyone a happy #RepublicDay.



सभी देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की बहुत-बहुत बधाई।



जय हिंद! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2020

सभी देशवासियों को 71वें गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



Greetings to all Indians on 71st Republic Day. pic.twitter.com/BRn4YB5q0h — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 26, 2020

Today on 71st #RepublicDay, let's take a minute to thank all who fought for our freedom & shaped our country to be a Sovereign, Socialist, Secular & Democratic Republic with the adoption of the Constitution. Let us pledge to uphold & safeguard these values of our great Nation. pic.twitter.com/Hzq5fsmF9P — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 25, 2020

Republic Day parade

The national capital is all ready to host the grand Republic Day parade. Ample security measures have been taken to avoid any mishap. Many roads, metro routes and even parking lots have been closed for a certain duration of the day. Those heading towards Rajpath or visiting the vicinity are advised to check online before stepping out of the house. The 90-minute-long Republic Day parade ceremony will begin after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays respect at the National War Memorial near India Gate.

President Ram Nath Kovind will host this year's chief guest, Brazil President Jair Messias Bolsonaro. As per the tradition, the Indian National Flag will be unfurled with a booming 21-gun salute followed by the national anthem. The Republic Day parade will commence following President Kovind's salute.

