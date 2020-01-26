The Debate
Republic Day: UP CM Calls For 'commitment To Achieving Goals Of Great Patriots'

General News

This day provides an opportunity to contemplate and be committed to achieving dreams and goals of the great patriots, says UP CM Adityanath on Republic Day.

Yogi

On the occasion of the 71st Republic Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended warm wishes to fellow Indians. His tweet in Hindi roughly translates to: " Happy Republic Day to all of you. Republic Day commemorates the sacrifices of freedom fighters and also makes us conscious of constitutional duties. This day provides us an opportunity to contemplate and be committed to achieving the dreams and goals of great patriots."

READ | Republic Day 2020 LIVE Updates: India Gears Up For 71st R-Day Celebrations & Parade

READ | Republic Day: 9 Shaurya Chakras Among 409 Gallantry Awards Announced By President Kovind

 

Greetings poured in from all corners. Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh were among the many to extend greetings on Republic Day.

READ | Republic Day 2020: Patriotic Fervour Runs High Among B-town Celebs, 'CAA' Stances Evident

Republic Day parade

The national capital is all ready to host the grand Republic Day parade. Ample security measures have been taken to avoid any mishap. Many roads, metro routes and even parking lots have been closed for a certain duration of the day. Those heading towards Rajpath or visiting the vicinity are advised to check online before stepping out of the house. The 90-minute-long Republic Day parade ceremony will begin after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays respect at the National War Memorial near India Gate. 

President Ram Nath Kovind will host this year's chief guest, Brazil President Jair Messias Bolsonaro. As per the tradition, the Indian National Flag will be unfurled with a booming 21-gun salute followed by the national anthem. The Republic Day parade will commence following President Kovind's salute. 

READ | Republic Day: VP Venkaiah Naidu Calls For Fortification Of India's 'unity & Integrity'

