'Protest At Jamia Against CAA Was Pre-planned, Outsiders Were Involved': Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed that incidents of violence on Sunday near Jamia Nagar during student protests and others against the citizenship law seemed to be pre-planned and indicated that outsiders were involved in the protests.

Kumar Gyanesh, Additional DCP (South East Delhi) said, "I saw it myself, some protesters were carrying wet blankets and putting them on tear gas shells to minimize their impact. It did not seem to be spontaneous but well planned." "Petrol bombs were also hurled at us by the protesters. These things do not happen on the spot, it shows that it was a conspiracy. The kind of stone-pelting and reaction appears to us as if it was pre-planned," Gyanesh said.

On Sunday, the protestors torched the DTC buses after clashing with police and that injured several protestors and policemen. A massive controversy broke out after police personnel resorted to lathi-charge and firing of tear gas shells to deal with the violence. On Tuesday, Delhi Police said that 10 people with criminal backgrounds were arrested connected with Jamia violence. The DCP said that investigation to locate the key conspirators in underway.

The Delhi police have also shared a video taken on Sunday in which the Police Joint CP is heard appealing to students of Jamia Millia University to stay calm. In the video, the Joint CP addressing the protestors said that they have come for the student's security. He told the students that are some outsiders who are acting amongst them had been pelting stones and tube lights at the police. The Commissioner appealed to the University representatives to come out and talk to them. He urged the students to not indulge in anything that insults their university.

"We are not acting against anyone. Those who belong to University administration or are group leaders should talk to us. Don't throw stones at us at it will not help in the situation and we will have to use force which will be harmful to you. I request you to talk to us or stop those who are throwing bottles and stones."

Cops arrest 10, none of them are students

In the first official communication following Sunday's violent clashes involving Jamia Millia Islamia students and cops, the Delhi Police stated that 10 people have been arrested in connection with the violence during the protests, and none of them were students of the university. However, no details regarding the actual identity of those who have been arrested have been divulged, neither is it known if they represent any political organisation or group.

