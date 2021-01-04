Protesting Farmers & Centre To Hold Seventh Round Of Talks, Amid Rainy Weather In Delhi

The Government on Monday will hold the next round of talks in New Delhi with the leaders of farmer unions who have been holding protests at different borders of Delhi for more than a month against the three agricultural laws. This will be the seventh round of talks between the two sides. The last round of talks between Government and Farmer Unions was held on December 30. Till now, six such rounds of talks have been held, but the talks failed to end the deadlock as the farmers continue to demand the repeal of the three farm laws passed in the month of September.

During the sixth round of talks last week, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had assured the farmer leaders that the government is committed to solving their problems and both sides need to take steps forward to arrive at an amicable solution. He had also said that the consensus on two out of four issues was reached during the meeting. The consensus was reached on stubble burning and safeguarding power subsidies. However, the deadlock continued over the two main demands, legal assurance on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and complete rollback of the three farm laws.

Farmers have continued their protest

The farmers have continued their protest amid waterlogging at the agitation venues due to rains since Saturday night. Despite rains and the ongoing cold wave across northern India, farmers agitating against the Centre's farm laws stood strong at the borders of the national capital and continued their protest for the last 39 days. They took refuge in tents amid the recent spell of rainfall in the capital. They continued their demand of repealing of three laws and one of them asserted that they will only relent after the central government accepts the demand of nullifying the "black farm laws".

Amid the continued agitation against the farm laws, several farmers organizations have come out in larger numbers to express their support to the farm laws. Recently, farmers in Meerut organised an outreach program to highlight the benefits of the three farm laws. Moreover, farmers have also held tractor rally in Gautam Budh Nagar. In December, a crowd of 20,000 farmers from Meerut came out in support of the three agrarian laws. Farmers organisations had even met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to express their support to the farm laws with certain amendments in place.

(With Agency Inputs)