'Protests Show Democracy Is Not Down': Salman Khurshid Hails Anti-CAA Agitation

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Thursday hailed the protesters agitating against the Citizenship Amendment Act saying the agitation shows that democracy is not down. "The people have understood the morale of this (anti-CAA agitation). This is inspiring that people are really worried about this and are putting their views in front of the government. Ultimately the Supreme Court has to decide. It shows that democracy is not down and people are raising voices in the falling democratic situation. This will boost morale," he said.

The senior Supreme Court advocate has been vocal in his opposition to the CAA and NRC. Salman Khurshid also said that those states who have vowed not to implement CAA and any subsequent NRC sends a strong message. "I feel those states opposing this will send a strong message. We have to bear some pain while walking on the path of truth."

Khurshid slams Delhi cops

Earlier, during the violence and police action in the Jamia Millia Islamia University campus Sunday night, Salman Khurshid had urged for restraint by the Delhi Police. Asking the Police to 'hold itself back', the Congress leader condemned the violence that was unleashed in the national capital. Moreover, he asked the Delhi Police to engage in dialogue with the protesters.

Anti-CAA protest

The protests against CAA which began in Assam has now spread throughout the country. Karnataka, Gujarat, UP, Bihar, Chennai, Mumbai, Bhopal, Jammu, Kerala saw large scale demonstrations against the CAA. A breakdown of law and order has been witnessed in these places, where police have resorted to lathi-charge, imposed section 144 in select areas and detained hundreds of protestors. The amended Citizenship Act allows refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship.

