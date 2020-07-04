Pune Man Gets Himself Gold Mask Worth Rs 2.98 Lakhs; Omar Abdullah Reacts

In what may be called the nation's first amid rising Coronavirus cases in the country, a Pune man has made a gold mask for himself. Abiding by health authorities and the World Health Organisation's guideline that it is necessary to cover one's nose and mouth to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus, this man named Shankar Kurade, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad of Pune district made a gold mask worth Rs 2.89 lakhs.

Maharashtra: Shankar Kurade, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad of Pune district, has got himself a mask made of gold worth Rs 2.89 Lakhs. Says, "It's a thin mask with minute holes so that there's no difficulty in breathing. I'm not sure whether this mask will be effective." #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/JrbfI7iwS4 — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2020

Even as the Pune man made headlines for his bizarre move and his pictures have gone viral on social media, Kurade spoke to news agency ANI and said that his mask has minute holes that helps him breathe. While Netizens are terming it as wastage of money, NC leader and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah has backed the netizens. Sharing pictures of the man wearing his gold mask, Omar Abdullah said that such a thing happens when someone has more money than sense.



Pune COVID-19 tally

Pune district saw the highest jump in a 24-hour period with 1,199 people testing positive for novel coronavirus, taking the COVID-19 count to 26,143, while 16 deaths during this period took the toll to 822, an official said on Friday. Of the 1,199 cases, Pune city accounted for 761 cases, and it now has 19,172 cases, he said. A total of 619 people were discharged during the day, he added.



