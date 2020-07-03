J&K Administration Takes On Propaganda And Lie-spreaders; Arrests One For False Campaign

In its crackdown on the anti-national elements spreading false propaganda against the country, Jammu and Kashmir police cyber cell has identified several persons who are misusing social media for spreading hatred against the government.

This comes soon after the Sopore encounter leading to the martyrdom of four CRPF personnel and a civilian killed in crossfire by terrorists. Jammu and Kashmir police has nabbed one person named for spreading hatred on social media. The person named Tahir Nazir Shalla who works in the Education Department's Higher Education section. The accused was said to be running an anti-national campaign on social media and tried to create an untrue and fake narrative in contravention to social media policy laid down for government employees. as per the statement issued by Police Media Cell.

READ | Sena Questions Centre Over Sopore Civilian Killing Despite 'Strong Govt, No Art 370, DeMo'

READ | PM Modi Arrives In Leh With CDS Gen Bipin Rawat; Leads From The Front In Massive Statement

He was circulating highly seditious and provocative posts through his social media accounts which were highly prejudicial to maintenance of law and order, the statement added.

He has been handed over to police station Sopore by cyber cell and got booked under relevant sections of law for further course of action. The Jammu and Kashmir administration is in the process of identification of such persons who are involved in disseminating false information against the government to peddle the anti-national propaganda.

The Armed Forces in Jammu and Kashmir are conducting operations on a regular basis to eliminate terrorists in the region. In a recent development, Armed Forces have neutralised a wanted terrorist in a joint cordon and search operation was that launched by Police and 118Bn CRPF in the Malla Bagh area of Srinagar based on a credible input generated by Srinagar police regarding the presence of terrorists in the region.

The killed terrorist was identified as Zahid Ahmad was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) responsible for his complicity in a series of terror crimes including killings of police and civilian atrocities. As per police records, he was also involved in the recent attack on June 26 in Padshahi Bagh area of Bijbehara, Anantnag in which a CRPF personnel and 6yrs old child got killed and FIR registered against him. He had also managed to escape from an encounter on June 30 in Anantnag in which two terrorists of ISJK got killed.

READ | Stunning Video Of PM Modi's Chopper Landing In Leh Out Amid Loud Message To China; WATCH

READ | ICMR Fast-tracks Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' Covid Vaccine; Envisages Launch By August 15