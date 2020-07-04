Sambit Patra Lashes Out At Chidambaram For Asking 'why PM Modi Didn't Name China'

Lashing out at Congress Rajya Sabha MP, P Chidambaram, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has said that it is not necessary to take names in every situation. Patra was responding on Chidambaram's remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ladakh, wherein the PM made a veiled attack on China calling it expansionist, but did not name the country.

Chidambaram had attacked the PM asking why had he not named China in his address to Indian Army personnel in Ladakh's Nimu and said that the PM has not answered their questions about where the violent clashes took place on June 15-16 between Chinese and Indian troops.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Patra said that velied references are sometimes enough for people to know who it is. Attacking the former Finance Minister for his alleged involvement in INX Media Case, Patra called him 'friend father and Philosopher of Black money'.

PM Modi visits Leh; China reacts

In what was a surprise visit to the Indian Army's Nimu base in Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the soldiers and reviewed the situation along the border. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

His visit comes as a major move amid growing border tensions with China. Moreover, in a veiled dig at China, PM Modi stated that the era of expansionism is over as he addressed the personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP at one of the forward locations in Nimu - located at 11,000 feet, surrounded by the Zanskar range in Leh.

Even as the Prime Minister did not name China, Beijing reacted and rejected the statement, adding that it has 'through peaceful negotiations' resolved boundary disputes with 12 of its 14 neighbouring countries.

#China has demarcated boundary with 12 of its 14 neighboring countries through peaceful negotiations, turning land borders into bonds of friendly cooperation. It's groundless to view China as "expansionist", exaggerate & fabricate its disputes with neighbours. — Ji Rong (@ChinaSpox_India) July 3, 2020

In his speech, PM Modi paid tributes to the Galwan martyrs and lauded the Indian Armed forces' dedication likening it to the firm surrounding mountains in Ladakh. He also visited the jawans who were injured in the Galwan clashes, and were admitted at the Army hospital. He saluted their sacrifice and said that all 130 crore Indians were inspired by their valour.

