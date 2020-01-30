The Debate
Pune Police's Reaction To Man Riding Bike With 'Khansaab' Plate Leaves Netizens In Splits

General News

Pune Police recently took to Twitter to react to number plate with Khansaab written on it leaving netizens in splits. They replied after a user posted a picture

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pune police reaction to 'Khansaab' number plate leaves netizens in splits

Pune Police recently took to Twitter to react to a number plate with "Khansaab" written on it leaving netizens in splits. On Tuesday, a Twitter user shared a photograph of a bike with the registration plate featuring a crown and the words "Khansaab". The Twitter user also urged Pune Police to take action against the bike's owner for violating rules.

Only registration number to be displayed

According to the Motor Vehicle Act 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Act 1989, nothing except the registration number of a vehicle should be displayed on number plates. Violators of the rule are liable to be punished. Surprisingly, the police force had the most hilarious reaction to the complaint. Read what they said

The tweet immediately went viral garnering over 7,000 likes and more than 2,000 retweets. Netizens also lauded the force for their wit and humour.

