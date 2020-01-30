Pune Police's Reaction To Man Riding Bike With 'Khansaab' Plate Leaves Netizens In Splits

Pune Police recently took to Twitter to react to a number plate with "Khansaab" written on it leaving netizens in splits. On Tuesday, a Twitter user shared a photograph of a bike with the registration plate featuring a crown and the words "Khansaab". The Twitter user also urged Pune Police to take action against the bike's owner for violating rules.
@CPPuneCity @PuneCityTraffic— IamChandra (@Chandra75615686) January 28, 2020
Khansaab driving without helmate and with fancy number plate. Please take necessary action.
MH 12 AS 6668
Date - 28/01/2020
Time - 9.58 AM
Location - signal near symbiosis College, SB Road. pic.twitter.com/NoQNaAIzAo
According to the Motor Vehicle Act 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Act 1989, nothing except the registration number of a vehicle should be displayed on number plates. Violators of the rule are liable to be punished. Surprisingly, the police force had the most hilarious reaction to the complaint. Read what they said
KHANSAAB ko cool bhi banana hai— PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) January 29, 2020
KHANSAAB ko hairstyle bhi dikhani hai
KHANSAAB ko hero waali bike bhi chalani hai
Par KHANSAAB ko traffic rules follow nahin karne
Aise kaise chalega KHANSAAB? #RoadSafety https://t.co/HaynTVwkuo
The tweet immediately went viral garnering over 7,000 likes and more than 2,000 retweets. Netizens also lauded the force for their wit and humour.
The Level Of Sarcasm 😁😂🔥— Adv. Ashutosh J Dubey (@iamashu123) January 29, 2020
Hats off 👌👌👌
Hahahahahahja epic— 🙂Dr.RØHÃŃ #BringNRC (@SinsClinic) January 29, 2020
KHANSAAB ko kitne ka challan pada?— Mayuresh Ganu (@mayureshganu) January 29, 2020
KHANSAAB ko Police station bhi jaana hain 😂— Aishwarya Palagummi (@APalagummi) January 29, 2020
अगर पुलिस @PuneCityPolice जैसी हो तो जेल भी घर जैसी लगेगी😊😊— Sandeep (@Sandeep40197241) January 29, 2020
Great humorous reply— Nishant Nayanam (@nishant_nayanam) January 29, 2020
