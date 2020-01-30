Pune Police's Reaction To Man Riding Bike With 'Khansaab' Plate Leaves Netizens In Splits

Pune Police recently took to Twitter to react to a number plate with "Khansaab" written on it leaving netizens in splits. On Tuesday, a Twitter user shared a photograph of a bike with the registration plate featuring a crown and the words "Khansaab". The Twitter user also urged Pune Police to take action against the bike's owner for violating rules.

@CPPuneCity @PuneCityTraffic

Khansaab driving without helmate and with fancy number plate. Please take necessary action.

MH 12 AS 6668

Date - 28/01/2020

Time - 9.58 AM

Location - signal near symbiosis College, SB Road. pic.twitter.com/NoQNaAIzAo — IamChandra (@Chandra75615686) January 28, 2020

Only registration number to be displayed

According to the Motor Vehicle Act 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Act 1989, nothing except the registration number of a vehicle should be displayed on number plates. Violators of the rule are liable to be punished. Surprisingly, the police force had the most hilarious reaction to the complaint. Read what they said

KHANSAAB ko cool bhi banana hai



KHANSAAB ko hairstyle bhi dikhani hai



KHANSAAB ko hero waali bike bhi chalani hai



Par KHANSAAB ko traffic rules follow nahin karne



Aise kaise chalega KHANSAAB? #RoadSafety https://t.co/HaynTVwkuo — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) January 29, 2020

The tweet immediately went viral garnering over 7,000 likes and more than 2,000 retweets. Netizens also lauded the force for their wit and humour.

The Level Of Sarcasm 😁😂🔥

Hats off 👌👌👌 — Adv. Ashutosh J Dubey (@iamashu123) January 29, 2020

Hahahahahahja epic — 🙂Dr.RØHÃŃ #BringNRC (@SinsClinic) January 29, 2020

KHANSAAB ko kitne ka challan pada? — Mayuresh Ganu (@mayureshganu) January 29, 2020

KHANSAAB ko Police station bhi jaana hain 😂 — Aishwarya Palagummi (@APalagummi) January 29, 2020

Great humorous reply — Nishant Nayanam (@nishant_nayanam) January 29, 2020

