Pune Police Shares Meme On Suniel Shetty's 'Dhadkan' To Encourage Wearing Helmets

Pune Police has got the Internet laughing after they posted a meme of Sunil Shetty from the movie Dhadkan as a reminder for people that come what may, they mustn’t forget their helmets. The meme is a famous clip from the movie where Sunil Shetty can be heard saying 'Main tumhe bhool jaaun ye ho nahi sakta'.
The tweet has left the netizens in splits as they perched on the Pune police’s post leaving humorous comments. They were amazed at the wit of the police officers for using a dialogue a promotion for road safety measures. But what amused the netizens more is the fact that the police edited the picture that now showed Sunil Shetty wearing a helmet.
Every 'Dhadkan' matters! And a #helmet understands this! #DontForgetHelmet #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/3QZ2jLqrig— PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) February 17, 2020
Some of the users flaunted their editing skills by placing a helmet on the singer Himesh Reshammiya. They took a clip of him from one of his famous songs whose lyrics speak about a never forgetting scenario. The famous track Tujhe bhool jana jaana mumkin nahi has been used to remind the users that they cannot afford to forget wearing the helmet while driving. The users flooded the post with memes and jokes and one-liner that has had everybody laughing online.
#helmet Tujhe bhul jaana jaana munkin nahi... tu yad na aye aisa koi din nahin.... #DontForgetHelmet #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/saulghcnjf— #VISHAL ❁ (@vishalpalan) February 17, 2020
After this tweet.....Punekars pic.twitter.com/Lv4907PTJb— Vaibhav Bamane (@VaibhavBamane) February 17, 2020
DEV FROM #DHADKAN— Sunieℓ Sнєtty ᴰᴬᴿᴮᴬᴿ (@meinhuindian) February 17, 2020
Superbbbbb☺☺— Sunieℓ Sнєtty ᴰᴬᴿᴮᴬᴿ (@meinhuindian) February 17, 2020
This is the right way to make everyone understand in #Dhadkan way.— Manoj Kumar (@ManojKu52678371) February 17, 2020
Salute @MumbaiPolice#DontForgetHelmet#RoadSafety
A lot of love @SunielVShetty sir
Meme police— Reverse Flash (@ashutoshnegi007) February 17, 2020
Kya idea hai re Shayaam— The Shetty Family (@TheShettyFamily) February 17, 2020
Aur tum muje bhool jao ye my (Anna Fans) hone nahi dunga😍🤩— Yadaiah V (@yadaiah_v) February 17, 2020
What a creative way to change young minds @PuneCityPolice ...!!!! By the way how do you get these lines every day 🤔🤔...— SAGAR JAYAM (@SAGARJAYAM3) February 17, 2020
