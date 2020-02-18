The Debate
Pune Police Shares Meme On Suniel Shetty's 'Dhadkan' To Encourage Wearing Helmets

General News

Pune Police has got the Internet laughing after they posted a meme of Sunil Shetty from 'Dhadkan' as a reminder for people to wear helmets

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Pune Police

Pune Police has got the Internet laughing after they posted a meme of Sunil Shetty from the movie Dhadkan as a reminder for people that come what may, they mustn’t forget their helmets. The meme is a famous clip from the movie where Sunil Shetty can be heard saying 'Main tumhe bhool jaaun ye ho nahi sakta'.

The tweet has left the netizens in splits as they perched on the Pune police’s post leaving humorous comments. They were amazed at the wit of the police officers for using a dialogue a promotion for road safety measures. But what amused the netizens more is the fact that the police edited the picture that now showed Sunil Shetty wearing a helmet.

Memes to encourage road safety

Some of the users flaunted their editing skills by placing a helmet on the singer Himesh Reshammiya. They took a clip of him from one of his famous songs whose lyrics speak about a never forgetting scenario. The famous track Tujhe bhool jana jaana mumkin nahi has been used to remind the users that they cannot afford to forget wearing the helmet while driving. The users flooded the post with memes and jokes and one-liner that has had everybody laughing online.

Published:
