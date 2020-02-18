Pune Police Shares Meme On Suniel Shetty's 'Dhadkan' To Encourage Wearing Helmets

Pune Police has got the Internet laughing after they posted a meme of Sunil Shetty from the movie Dhadkan as a reminder for people that come what may, they mustn’t forget their helmets. The meme is a famous clip from the movie where Sunil Shetty can be heard saying 'Main tumhe bhool jaaun ye ho nahi sakta'.

The tweet has left the netizens in splits as they perched on the Pune police’s post leaving humorous comments. They were amazed at the wit of the police officers for using a dialogue a promotion for road safety measures. But what amused the netizens more is the fact that the police edited the picture that now showed Sunil Shetty wearing a helmet.

Memes to encourage road safety

Some of the users flaunted their editing skills by placing a helmet on the singer Himesh Reshammiya. They took a clip of him from one of his famous songs whose lyrics speak about a never forgetting scenario. The famous track Tujhe bhool jana jaana mumkin nahi has been used to remind the users that they cannot afford to forget wearing the helmet while driving. The users flooded the post with memes and jokes and one-liner that has had everybody laughing online.

DEV FROM #DHADKAN — Sunieℓ Sнєtty ᴰᴬᴿᴮᴬᴿ (@meinhuindian) February 17, 2020

Superbbbbb☺☺ — Sunieℓ Sнєtty ᴰᴬᴿᴮᴬᴿ (@meinhuindian) February 17, 2020

This is the right way to make everyone understand in #Dhadkan way.

Salute @MumbaiPolice#DontForgetHelmet#RoadSafety

A lot of love @SunielVShetty sir — Manoj Kumar (@ManojKu52678371) February 17, 2020

Meme police — Reverse Flash (@ashutoshnegi007) February 17, 2020

Kya idea hai re Shayaam — The Shetty Family (@TheShettyFamily) February 17, 2020

Aur tum muje bhool jao ye my (Anna Fans) hone nahi dunga😍🤩 — Yadaiah V (@yadaiah_v) February 17, 2020

What a creative way to change young minds @PuneCityPolice ...!!!! By the way how do you get these lines every day 🤔🤔... — SAGAR JAYAM (@SAGARJAYAM3) February 17, 2020

