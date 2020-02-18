This Celebrity Becomes The First Indian To Reach 50M Instagram Follower Count

Apart from breaking cricket records and receiving numerous awards, Virat Kohli has added a new feather in his hat. The Captain of the Indian Cricket team has become the first Indian to reach the 50 million followers mark on popular social media platform Instagram. Kohli has a devoted following on social media, not just of Indians but foreign admirers too.

The 31-year old has so far made 930 posts on Instagram and his social media presence continue to enthral fans worldwide. He is also active on the micro-blogging site Twitter. In terms of rankings, Instagram's official account has the most number of followers (333 million) and it is followed by Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 200 million followers.

Indian ranks

In terms of Indians with the most number of followers, Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra is on the second spot with 49.9 million followers while Deepika Padukone is in third place with 44.1 million followers. Anushka Sharma, who tied the knot with Kohli in 2017, has 32.6 million followers.

Last year, Kohli had become the most successful Indian Test captain, surpassing MS Dhoni. Currently, the cricketer is in action against New Zealand and his side would take on the hosts in the two-match Test series, slated to commence from February 21.

