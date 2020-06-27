Pune Village Passes Resolution To Ban Sale, Purchase Of Chinese Products From July 1

Following the anti-China sentiment wave that hit the country after the Galwan valley violent faceoff at the LAC, a village in Pune, Kondhve-Dhavade, has passed a resolution to ban the sale of Chinese products in the village from July 1. The resolution was passed by the members of Gram panchayat in their annual meeting.

During the meeting, it was also decided that no shop owner will sell Chinese products and the same will apply to villagers while purchasing the products. Furthermore, the gram panchayat officials have released a circular for the same which is being circulated among shop owners

Nitin Dhvade, sarpanch of Kondhve-Dhavade village told ANI that "the decision was taken during the monthly meeting. We will also inform the people and shops here to ban the sale and purchase of Chinese products". We will install banners and posters for the same, he added.

CAIT calls for boycott of Chinese products

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), had also called for a boycott of about 3,000 Chinese products over the continued clashes on the LAC and China's attempts to claim Indian territory as their own. The trader's body which has a membership of about seven crore traders had also penned down an open letter to Bollywood celebrities and sports personalities to discontinue enforcement of Chinese products.

Citizens stage protest to ban Chinese products

Citizens across the country were outraged with the Chinese aggression and had resolved to ban Chinese products with people burning effigies of Chinese President Xi Jinping and destroying Chinese products as a mark of protest. There has been significant anti-China sentiment worldwide, and also similarly in India, for a number of reasons, starting with the spread of the Coronavirus from its territories. China's aggressive expansionism, both economically and territorially, has also contributed to the anti-China sentiment.

Even as India lost 20 of its brave soldiers, reports state that according to intercepts, over 40 casualties have been suffered by Chinese forces, while US intelligence claims that Chinese People's Liberation Army has suffered 35 deaths due to the violent clash with Indian Army. Although both sides have reached a mutual consensus to disengage, in the recent Corps Commander level talks between India and China at Moldo, India Army has been on high alert with combat readiness in case of aggression from Chinese.

(With inputs from ANI) (Image ANI)