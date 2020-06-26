Hyderabad Dealers Say Centre Must Come Up With Guidelines To Boycott Chinese Products

As the anti-China sentiment and 'Boycott Chinese products' movement gathers momentum across the country after the violent India-China faceoff leading to the martyrdom of 20 Indian brave jawans, imported dealers from Hyderabad have opined that Chinese products must be boycotted but it will have to be done in a structured manner with "a certain set of guidelines from the Centre".

"It is fine that the government is putting pressure that the Indian importers must produce and sell in India but there are some products that are not manufactured in India at all," Rajeev, CEO of Regal Sports and Fitness Company, told ANI.

'Jobs will be in danger'

He asserted that an abrupt halt in Chinese imports might endanger jobs and lead to an increase in unemployment.

"We do not mind manufacturing in India but you have to give us time for this. If the supply of raw materials is stopped, the employees' jobs will be in danger because of the pressure on the owner," Rajeev opined.

Deep, another dealer of sports goods business named Sajdeev Sports, opined that the Central government must come up with a certain set of guidelines for every sector to regulate and control the imports from China.

"We cannot stop this suddenly and we must slowly work towards boycotting the products. If you all of a sudden say to boycott Chinese products, it is not possible," he said adding "a certain set of guidelines by the Centre must be issued and then slowly we must reduce the import from China. By doing this, we would have put a stop to it within a year."

CAIT calls for boycott of Chinese products

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), had also called for a boycott of about 3,000 Chinese products over the continued clashes on the LAC and China's attempts to claim Indian territory as their own. The trader's body which has a membership of about seven crore traders had also penned down an open letter to Bollywood celebrities and sports personalities to discontinue enforcement of Chinese products.

Citizens across the country were outraged with the Chinese aggression and had resolved to ban Chinese products with people burning effigies of Chinese President Xi Jinping and destroying Chinese products as a mark of protest. There has been significant anti-China sentiment worldwide, and also similarly in India, for a number of reasons, starting with the spread of the Coronavirus from its territories. China's aggressive expansionism, both economically and territorially, has also contributed to the anti-China sentiment.

Even as India lost 20 of its brave soldiers, reports state that according to intercepts, over 40 casualties have been suffered by Chinese forces, while US intelligence claims that Chinese People's Liberation Army has suffered 35 deaths due to the violent clash with Indian Army. Although both sides have reached a mutual consensus to disengage, in the recent Corps Commander level talks between India and China at Moldo, India Army has been on high alert with combat readiness in case of aggression from Chinese.

(With ANI inputs)

