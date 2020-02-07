Punjab CM Hits Back At SAD, Releases Data Of Over 12 Lakh Jobs Generated Since April 2017

On Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh released the data in support of his claim of providing "11 lakh jobs" to the youth of Punjab. Amarinder Singh while addressing a rally for a Congress party member in New Delhi had stated that his Congress government unlike the AAP or the BJP and had tackled unemployment by providing jobs to 11 lakh youth of Punjab. Post this, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had attacked Punjab Chief Minister asking him to either "release the data" or "apologize to the youth for lying."

"The figure for jobs generated since April 1, 2017, was even higher than the 11 lakh he had mouthed. As per the official data available to him, the number of government jobs generated from April 1, 2017, to December 31, 2019, was 57,905, with 3,96,775 under the private placement and another 7,61,289 facilitated by his government in the self-employment category, said the Punjab CM.

Slamming the SAD, Captain Amarinder said that the SAD Chief Sukhbir Badal and his "ignorant party colleagues" had absolutely no clue as to what was happening in Punjab. He stated that they had become "habitual" of putting their foot in their mouth at the drop of the hat.

"And for the convenience of Sukhbir and company, let me tell them that these figures total up to 12,15,969, which was considerably higher than 11 lakhs he had earlier mentioned, off the cuff, during the Delhi campaign," said the Chief Minister.

'Pathetic theatrics'

The Punjab CM, in turn, challenged the Akalis to release the figures for employment in the 10 years of their rule. "Instead of showing any signs of regret for failing the citizens of Punjab on every count during their regime, and instead of leveraging their presence in the Central Government for the past nearly six years for the benefit of the state, the SAD continued to indulge in pathetic theatrics," said Captain Amarinder.

"This ignorance had cost them heavy in the last Assembly polls and would continue to spell their doom in the coming years. SAD's pathetic attempts to mislead the people of Punjab with their shameless lies would not succeed; in fact, they would only plunge the Akalis further into the abyss of political oblivion."

(with inputs from ANI)