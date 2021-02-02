Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Launches 'Har Ghar Pani, Har Ghar Safai' Mission

To accomplish the goal of 100 percent potable piped water supply in all rural households by 2022, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday launched the ‘Har Ghar Pani, Har Ghar Safai’ mission as part of the state government's campaign. He also inaugurated one Mega Surface Water Supply Scheme covering 85 villages in the Moga district, 144 new water supply schemes for 172 villages, 121 Arsenic, and Iron removal plants. The scheme is being funded by the World Bank, Jal Jeewan Mission of GoI, NABARD, and State Budget.

An official statement from the Chief Minister’s Office informed, “The scheme will benefit more than 1.6 lakh residents from 155 villages in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur districts by helping replace groundwater with surface water supply for drinking, besides resolving the problem of arsenic affected habitations.”

“The Congress government has spent an average of Rs 920 crore annually on water supply and sanitation schemes, as against a mere Rs 219 crore expended by the previous SAD-BJP Government. A total of Rs 1,450 crore had been spent on rural sanitation and rural drinking water supply since taking over in March 2017,” CM Singh was quoted in the statement.

Punjab CM Assured Clean Drinking Water In 1,634 Villages last year

In December last year, CM Singh had said the state government will provide within the next one-year clean drinking water in 1,634 villages where it is contaminated by fluoride and other heavy metals. According to a government statement, he had said clean drinking water is a basic right of all individuals rich or poor, and it is the duty of the state government to ensure its supply. Singh had also said that the state government is committed to ensuring through short-term or long-term measures supply of potable water to all such villages which are affected by fluoride, arsenic, and other heavy metals.

"All persons living in 1,634 water quality affected villages in the state will be provided clean drinking water within the next one year," he said in the statement issued here after he chaired a meeting of the State Water and Sanitation Mission.

(With ANI Inputs)