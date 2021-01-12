Punjab CM Asks AG To Examine Details Of SC Order Staying Implementation Of Farm Laws

After the Supreme Court issued a stay order on the implementation of the three Farm Laws, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh directed the Attorney-General to obtain a copy of the top court's order for further examination. As per the directions of the CM, the Punjab Cabinet will hold a discussion on January 15, Friday over the apex court's order following which the state government would decide its stance on the order.

There has been a mixed set of reactions from the Opposition following the Supreme Court's order on the Farm Laws earlier today. While some have welcomed this decision, others have questioned whether constituting an SC-monitored committee was an attempt to push back the farmer's demand for a complete repeal of the laws.

Farmers vow to continue agitation

Meanwhile, farmer unions have rejected the Supreme Court's intervention into the matter, asserting that they would continue their agitation even if the government or the court stayed the implementation of the new agriculture reforms. Bhog Singh Mansa, president of Indian Farmers Union (Mansa) has said that the protest will continue till "the laws are not repealed or the BJP government completes its tenure."

"A stay is not a solution. We are here to get these laws scrapped completely... the government has in a way already agreed to scrap the laws when it said it is willing to incorporate as many amendments as farmers want," he said.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the three Farm Laws until further orders and formed a four-member committee to hold talks and resolve the stand-off between the farmers and the Centre. "We are forming a committee so that we have a clearer picture. We don't want to hear arguments that farmers will not go to the committee. We are looking to solve the problem. If you (farmers) want to agitate indefinitely, you can do so," CJI Bobde said. The top court also issued a notice to farmers' unions on the Delhi Police's application filed seeking to stop the proposed tractor rally on Republic Day.

