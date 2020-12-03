Key BCCI AGM To Discuss 2 New IPL Teams, Cricket In 2028 Olympics, 2021 World Cup & More

Some interesting matters such as cricket's inclusion in the 2028 Olympics, the 2021 World Cup & more are likely to be tabled in the BCCI's 89th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on December 24. The apex cricketing body last met on December 1, 2019, at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

BCCI's stand on the inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games is one of the primary matters on the agenda at the AGM alongside the appointment of a BCCI representative to ICC. Approval on the inclusion of two new teams in the Indian Premier League is also listed in the agenda while the BCCI will also look into the 2021 T20 World Cup scheduled to be hosted by India.

READ | India Vs Australia SCG Test And BBL 2020 Games To Witness 100% Crowds, CA Confirms

Apart from the above-mentioned matters, the apex body will also update on matters related to the National Cricket Academy and Team India's future tours. BCCI is also expected to make many appointments - including an Ombudsman & ethics officer, Cricket Committees and Standing Committees, Umpire Committees and so on. BCCI will also adopt its annual budget for the FY 2020-21.

BCCI's 89th AGM

READ | Aaron Finch Downplays Indian Bowlers, Claims Steve Smith Has 'mental Edge'

'Matter of great honour': Ganguly

India is all set to host the T20 World Cup 2021 and the same was confirmed by the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday. Ganguly took to Instagram and posted a few photos alongside the T20 World Cup 2021 trophy. In one of the photos, Ganguly can be seen standing alongside BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah. The BCCI President captioned the photo, "Launch of ICC World T20 for India 21...".

With the marque event just a year away, the BCCI and the ICC came together to reveal the brand identity of the 16-team tournament in Dubai on Thursday. Speaking in an official release from the ICC, Ganguly said that it is a matter of great honour for India to be hosting the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. He added that India has successfully hosted several global events since the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 1987 and he is sure that cricketers from around the world would be excited at the prospect of playing in a cricket-loving country like India.

The BCCI chief further said that he has enjoyed being part of ICC events as a player and know from experience that nothing beats the buzzing atmosphere of a global cricket event with millions around the world watching every game. Ganguly reckoned that he is looking forward to playing his part as an administrator as they prepare to host the prestigious event.

READ | BCCI Blue Print For Domestic Season: Mushtaq Ali From Dec 20, Ranji From Jan 11

READ | New BCCI Kit Sponsor MPL Reveals Massive, First-of-its-kind Next Move For Indian Fans

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.